American Airlines Renews Charlotte to Cozumel Service
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Janeen Christoff October 12, 2020
American Airlines is flying Charlotte to Cozumel once again. The airline has resumed flights to Cozumel from Dallas, Miami and now, Charlotte.
Once Hurricane Delta passed the region, the route was reactivated over the weekend with 100 passengers on board, according to Riviera Maya News.
Local authorities noted that the resort area was ready to receive visitors in record time after the passing of the storm.
Travelers can also reach Cozumel with flights on Volaris from Mexico City. United and WestJet will also fly to the island in November. United will offer flights from Chicago, and WestJet will fly from Toronto.
In December, there will be even more air connectivity to Cozumel.
United, Sun Country, American and Air Canada will connect the island to several cities, including Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago and Toronto.
