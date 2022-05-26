US Virgin Islands Removes All COVID-19 Restrictions for Domestic Travelers
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke May 26, 2022
The U.S. Virgin Islands has announced a transition to an "Open Door Phase" and as a result, U.S. citizens traveling from the U.S. mainland and other U.S. territories will no longer have to complete the USVI Travel Screening Portal in order to visit the islands of St. Croix, St. John and St. Thomas, effective Tuesday, May 31.
However, international visitors as well as Americans visiting the USVI from international ports will still require proof of vaccination and a negative test result produced within the USVI Travel Screening Portal.
If visiting by air the test must be taken within 24 hours of travel and if traveling by ferry the test must be taken within five days. Travelers aged 2-17 are exempt from the USVI's vaccine requirement.
"The health and well-being of our residents and visitors alike continue to be our biggest priority," Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte said in a statement. "The Department of Tourism along with Governor Bryan's Office and the Virgin Islands Department of Health, have worked together to closely monitor the COVID cases in the territory and strategically take steps that will ensure the health and safety of our residents and visitors. Our measures have proven successful and give us the confidence to continue to ease travel and testing requirements to the territory so that we can continue to safely welcome visitors."
Travelers can visit VisitUSVI.com for the latest updates on entry protocols.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on U.S. Virgin Islands
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS