VIDEO: I LOVE NY Launches First-Ever Global Ad Campaign
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli February 12, 2022
New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the state’s tourism arm, I LOVE NY, have launched a new commercial that is part of a $450 million advertising blitz – the state’s first-ever global ad campaign – to help revitalize the tourism industry in New York.
The 30-second spot is the anchor of Hochul’s new "Bring Back Tourism, Bring Back Jobs" economic recovery initiative.
The initial commercial focuses on New York City but the entirety of the campaign will also focus on several other areas of New York State. I LOVE NY is a statewide tourism entity as opposed to NYC & Company, which has done a terrific job in re-marketing the city as a destination after being hit hard by the pandemic.
Here's a look at the new I LOVE NY spot.
The spot will air in domestic television markets and digitally in select global markets, expanding I LOVE NY's paid tourism advertising to overseas markets for the first time.
Additionally, guidelines and eligibility screening tools for two tourism industry relief programs totaling $125 million in support have been published online, encouraging potential applicants to engage with Empire State Development ahead of the open application period next month.
"The pandemic changed the economic landscape of New York State, and tourism was one of the hardest hit industries, as residents and visitors alike were encouraged to stay home," Hochul said in a statement. "
I LOVE NY is utilizing a consumer-facing international component with digital ads running in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom. Additionally, I LOVE NY has partnered with international tour operators to create and promote New York State and New York City travel packages.
"New York isn't 'New York' without tourism, which supports jobs and small businesses throughout the state,” Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President and CEO-designate Hope Knight said. “By extending an invitation to international travelers and providing targeted relief to the people and places that make New York a premier global destination, we can rebuild our tourism economy stronger and more resilient.”
