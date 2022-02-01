Last updated: 12:10 PM ET, Tue February 01 2022

Off-Broadway Week Returns to NYC for 13th Year

Entertainment Rich Thomaselli February 01, 2022

NYC Off Broadway
New York City's annual Offr-Broadway Week begins February 14. (Photo courtesy NYV & Company)

Everybody knows the allure of seeing a Broadway show in New York City.

But the city also has a very robust theater offering Off-Broadway, with plays and musicals in more intimate settings.

Now NYC & Company, New York City’s official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau, has partnered with Mastercard to kick off the 13th annual NYC Off-Broadway Week, with 2-for-1 tickets now officially on sale to the public.

The tickets are good February 14 through February 27.

“Since 2009, NYC Off-Broadway Week has encouraged New Yorkers and visitors alike to experience the world of theater in an intimate setting with beloved stories and often groundbreaking work. Now in our 13th year, we’re excited to reintroduce an array of amazing productions,” Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company, said in a statement. “From kid-friendly favorites to irreverent comedies and timely social topics, the program offers something for everyone,”

Participating shows in NYC Off-Broadway Week 2022 do include several large Broadway productions as well. They are:

Barococo

Beauty and the Beast

Blue Man Group

English

Jersey Boys

La Dama Boba (The Lady Simpleton)

Monday Night Magic

The Office! A Musical Parody

On Sugarland

Out of Time

Perfect Crime

The Play That Goes Wrong

Prayer for the French Republic

Sandblasted

Space Dogs

STOMP

Tambo & Bones

“We are proud to continue our partnership with NYC & Company on NYC Off-Broadway Week to introduce New Yorkers and our global community to Off-Broadway,” said Casey York, President of The Off-Broadway League. “The biannual program brings in new audiences to experience a variety of unique shows onstage in an intimate setting.”

At the same time, NYC & Company announced that Broadway Week will be extended until February 27 with 2-for-1 tickets to 15 shows, including:

Aladdin

The Book of Mormon

Chicago

Come From Away

Company

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Dear Evan Hansen

Hadestown

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The Lion King

MJ

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Phantom of the Opera

Skeleton Crew

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Mardi Gras Parade, New Orleans

Every State's Best Event for Travelers in February

Disney Parks Honor Black History With ‘Celebrate Soulfully’ Events

Epic Universe Park Now Set To Open in 2025

Gen-Z Drives TikTok Travel Trends Viral

New Travel Game 'Airportle' Takes Inspiration From Wordle

