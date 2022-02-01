Off-Broadway Week Returns to NYC for 13th Year
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli February 01, 2022
Everybody knows the allure of seeing a Broadway show in New York City.
But the city also has a very robust theater offering Off-Broadway, with plays and musicals in more intimate settings.
Now NYC & Company, New York City’s official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau, has partnered with Mastercard to kick off the 13th annual NYC Off-Broadway Week, with 2-for-1 tickets now officially on sale to the public.
The tickets are good February 14 through February 27.
“Since 2009, NYC Off-Broadway Week has encouraged New Yorkers and visitors alike to experience the world of theater in an intimate setting with beloved stories and often groundbreaking work. Now in our 13th year, we’re excited to reintroduce an array of amazing productions,” Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company, said in a statement. “From kid-friendly favorites to irreverent comedies and timely social topics, the program offers something for everyone,”
Participating shows in NYC Off-Broadway Week 2022 do include several large Broadway productions as well. They are:
Barococo
Beauty and the Beast
Blue Man Group
English
Jersey Boys
La Dama Boba (The Lady Simpleton)
Monday Night Magic
The Office! A Musical Parody
On Sugarland
Out of Time
Perfect Crime
The Play That Goes Wrong
Prayer for the French Republic
Sandblasted
Space Dogs
STOMP
Tambo & Bones
“We are proud to continue our partnership with NYC & Company on NYC Off-Broadway Week to introduce New Yorkers and our global community to Off-Broadway,” said Casey York, President of The Off-Broadway League. “The biannual program brings in new audiences to experience a variety of unique shows onstage in an intimate setting.”
At the same time, NYC & Company announced that Broadway Week will be extended until February 27 with 2-for-1 tickets to 15 shows, including:
Aladdin
The Book of Mormon
Chicago
Come From Away
Company
David Byrne’s American Utopia
Dear Evan Hansen
Hadestown
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
The Lion King
MJ
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
The Phantom of the Opera
Skeleton Crew
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Travel Advisors Can Increase Efficiency With These Tools and Resources
For more information on New York City
For more Entertainment News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS