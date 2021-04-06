Visit Mexico Contest To Offer One Year of Free Travel
WHY IT RATES: This contest is open to travelers all over the world, and it takes place on Instagram and runs through June 30, 2021. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor
With the phrase: “we trade you a photo for a year of incredible experiences in Mexico”, the official tourism promotion web portal of the country, VisitMexico.com, launches an invitation to travelers from all over the world to share their best photograph of Mexico on the social network Instagram, to find the image with the most "likes" and win the grand prize of 365 days of travel in Mexico.
Participation in #InstaMexico is available from April 1 to June 30, 2021, where travelers who want to participate must meet the following requirements:
1. Upload their best photo of Mexico to the social network Instagram with the hashtag #InstaMexico
2. Mention the official account @visitmexico
3. Describe the place, mentioning the state and city in which it is located
4. Georeference the location where the photograph was taken
The winner, who will be awarded a year of travel in Mexico for two people, will be announced on July 5, 2021, and will be the user who uploaded the photo that accumulates the most "likes" within the considered period. During the announcement of the winner, the 14 additional photographs that managed to be in the following places will also be recognized for a total of 15 recognitions.
“With this strategy, we are promoting the participation of travelers from all over the world through real content generated by the user and through social networks available to everyone, which facilitates participation that translates into organic tourism promotion for all points of interest of the country”, commented Carlos Gonzalez, Director of Visit México.
States and tourist destinations throughout the country will be able to boost user participation to highlight their attractions and have a greater presence in the digital universe, since after the announcement of the winner, the tourist destinations where the 15 photographs with the highest number of “likes”, will be recognized with a commemorative plaque that will be placed in the exact location where the photograph was taken. They will also receive promotion through capsules produced and distributed by Discovery Channel, as well as exhibitions around the world through Mexican embassies and consulates abroad.
To view the complete bases and see the participating photos, you can visit the page visitmexico.com/instamexico.
SOURCE: Visit Mexico press release.
