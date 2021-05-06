Visit Myrtle Beach Launches New Brand and Marketing Campaign
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke May 06, 2021
After more than a decade, Visit Myrtle Beach is rebranding the popular East Coast destination as "The Beach" and launching a corresponding marketing campaign, "You Belong At The Beach," just in time for summer and as COVID-19 restrictions begin to loosen.
The destination marketing organization conducted extensive visitor, resident and stakeholder research in partnership with MMGY over the past year before ultimately settling on a new direction that accurately reflected visitor experiences and resident sentiment.
The new marketing campaign will "showcase a multi-faceted effort with a data-led approach to targeting and optimization for key audiences," Visit Myrtle Beach announced on Thursday. "The campaign will feature paid media elements including television spots, paid search, paid social media and out of home; public relations; social media; co-branded partnerships; and more. The campaign will be supplemented by specific efforts to support non-stop air service markets as well as meetings and groups audiences."
Myrtle Beach is renowned for its appeal to travelers of all types, its endless dining and entertainment options, 60 miles of coastline, nearly 100 golf courses and much more.
"While the pandemic has had a profound impact on tourism, Myrtle Beach is well-positioned for a strong recovery in 2021, which makes this the right time to really leverage the new brand architecture and creative elements," Visit Myrtle Beach president and CEO Karen Riordan said in a statement accompanying Thursday's announcement. "Visit Myrtle Beach will continue to drive economic impact for the destination, and The Beach brand will reflect the welcoming, vibrant and modern classic experience that our visitors and residents are so passionate about."
Visit Myrtle Beach revealed that the destination's 2020 economic impact included more than $842 million in gross lodging sales.
"We are exceptionally thankful for the many community partners who worked tirelessly to support the Myrtle Beach visitor experience and made the many adjustments needed, such as new safety protocols, during the past year," added Visit Myrtle Beach chief marketing officer Stuart Butler. "Tourism is the economic lifeblood of Myrtle Beach, providing $7 billion in economic impact throughout our 14 communities in the Grand Strand. The Beach branding will ensure we continue to invest in increasing our tourism market share and leverage our competitive advantage for years to come."
For more information, head over to VisitMyrtleBeach.com.
