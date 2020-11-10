Visit Salt Lake Debuts Salt Lake Bound + FREEdom Found Promotion
November 10, 2020
Visit Salt Lake (VSL) unveiled Salt Lake Bound + FREEdom Found, a promotion that rewards travelers who book two or more nights at the city’s participating properties with a range of lucrative perks.
Visitors who arrive by car may opt for $100 Sinclair gas cards.
Travelers who fly into the new Salt Lake International Airport may choose $200 Delta Air Lines’ eGift cards.
Other options include VSL’s new two-day Connect Passes, which enable travelers to visit 13 Salt Lake area attractions, which include the Natural History Museum and Utah’s Hole Zoo.
Active travelers can take advantage of one-day day Ski City Super Passes, which can be used at the Alta, Brighton, Snowbird and Solitude resorts.
“To establish traveler confidence and as VSL works toward helping make Salt Lake one of the safest places to visit and conduct business, VSL, in partnership with a CARES Act Grant through Salt Lake County, entered into an agreement with the Global Biorisk Advisory Council to work with Salt Lake hotels, venues and attractions for accreditation in a performance-based program that establishes infections disease prevention work practices to control risks associated COVID-19,” VSL said.
“In addition, Delta CareStandard protocols are in place on all Delta flights in and out of the new, $4 billion Salt Lake City International Airport.”
