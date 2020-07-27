Delta Air Lines Teams With Lysol to Further Advance Cleanliness Initiatives
Delta Air Lines July 27, 2020
Delta Air Lines today announced its new collaboration with RB, the makers of Lysol, through which it aims to develop breakthrough disinfection solutions and even further elevate standards for hygiene in air travel.
The partnership with Delta’s newly-formed Global Cleanliness Division aims to promote greater consumer confidence in travel by innovating ways to provide safer and cleaner air-travel experiences for both customers and staff.
The cooperative effort will draw upon the strength of Delta’s customer-safety and operational expertise, paired with Lysol’s 130-year legacy of germ-killing product innovations and applications.
Effective sanitization of surfaces at the airport and in aircraft cabins is a key element of Delta CareStandard protocols, launched in recent months to combat the pandemic’s continued spread. The airline is also providing its passengers with more space and cleaner air during flights, and supporting personal care and hygiene throughout the travel journey, from the moment guests check-in all the way through baggage claim.
“There’s no finish line for cleanliness—there’s always more we can do to innovate and elevate our already-high standards because that’s what our customers and employees expect and deserve,” said Bill Lentsch, Delta’s Chief Customer Experience Officer.
“The experts at Lysol share our drive for innovative, continuous improvement—they’re the best at their craft. That’s why we’re excited to get started on R&D to target germ ‘hot spots’ and cement the Delta CareStandard as the industry gold standard—so customers feel confident in choosing Delta as more people return to travel,” he added.
Together, Delta’s Global Cleanliness Division and Lysol are raising the bar through:
—Disinfection Innovation: Delta and Lysol will use travel-consumers’ feedback to inform the development of new, pioneering disinfection solutions for both in-airport and onboard experiences. Among their initial focuses will be inventing airplane lavatory solutions to rid such spaces of germs for the better protection of customers and crew.
—Disinfection Protocols: Lysol’s microbiologists and germ-kill experts will work with the Delta Global Cleanliness team to develop highly-targeted disinfection protocols to protect travelers against illness-causing microbes in high-traffic areas where concerns about contact with viruses and bacteria run highest, including departure gates, aircraft lavatories and Delta Sky Clubs. Delta is also deploying ‘Delta Care Carts’ stocked with EPA-approved, Lysol-recommended disinfection products to sanitize large seating areas and countertops more frequently.
—Disinfectant Products: Lysol will (obviously) be providing Delta with its products for use in these protocols, including Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, both of which were recently approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), being among the first solutions test-proven effective at killing the COVID-19 virus on hard, non-porous surfaces, when used as directed.
“Our collaboration with Delta is exciting because they have clearly demonstrated great leadership, care, and commitment to cleanliness and innovation across their customer and employee touchpoints. Our shared vision to create breakthrough solutions within our industries, while bolstering current disinfection protocols, will support Delta customers in feeling confident when they travel,” said Rahul Kadyan, Executive Vice President, North America, Hygiene, Lysol.
For more information, visit delta.com.
