WATCH: Las Vegas Ad Addresses Coronavirus Crisis
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli March 20, 2020
It is certainly one of the most startling images among the many that have emerged in the wake of travel restrictions being put in place due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.
No bumper to bumper traffic on the Strip.
No lines queued up at the cages to exchange chips for cash.
No headlining shows.
Las Vegas is a ghost town.
After Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered a 30-day closure of nonessential businesses, the city essentially shut down. But one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world understands the situation and understands that the neon will shine bright again soon.
To that end, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has released a new 30-second television commercial that addresses the virus and the current mood of a country that, if it isn’t on lockdown in some cities already then sure feels like it elsewhere.
Las Vegas is believed to be the first such tourist destination or attraction to produce a national commercial related to the coronavirus.
