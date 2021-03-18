What It Was Like Experiencing Alaska's New Traveler Protocols
It was my first trip in over a year. Alaska’s wide-open spaces and natural flair for social-distancing made it an obvious choice for travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plus, it's gorgeous. Traveling to the 'last frontier' proved a great way to stay domestic but still feel like I had landed in another world amongst epic landscapes.
Although Alaska isn’t another country for US travelers, the state has had its own requirements for travel during the pandemic. With low numbers of infections, it's an ideal place to visit.
However, in order to keep it that way, it’s key to adhere to guidelines and recommendations. Like most everywhere else, these rules and restrictions have been ever-changing and it’s important to check the most recent information before considering travel.
I recently visited Alaska on a 10-day trip, experiencing the newest protocols in place for safe traveling to the 49th state...and this is what it was like.
Pre-departure
Despite the travel mandates changing to travel advisories in the last couple of weeks, it’s still heavily encouraged to follow the guidelines in order to keep residents and visitors as safe and healthy as possible. I departed at the very end of February, just days after the mandates switched, and I followed everything within the recommended protocol. Although I already knew the requirements, I received a reminder e-mail from my airline detailing the options for appropriate testing and quarantine plans.
First, I completed a molecular-based (non-rapid) Covid test 72 hours before arriving in Alaska. I found a drive-up site in Upstate New York that was quick and easy. For a list of all US testing sites, this website is a great resource. Specifically, it should be conducted 72 hours prior to your last departing flight to the state. So, with two connections on my travel horizon, I was tested right around the time that my third flight would leave Denver for Anchorage.
Although I had no symptoms, it was a touch nerve-wracking to wait for the official results while packing for a trip only a couple of days away. I breathed a sigh of relief when they came back negative and uploaded them to the Alaska Travel Portal as proof, while also submitting my quarantine plan if needed. It’s not necessary to print this off, but I saved the PDF for my test results to my phone as a backup.
If I hadn’t received my results in time, it's possible to provide proof of a pending test, and also have a self-quarantine plan in place (as I had filled out in the travel portal). Self-quarantine is at the traveler’s own costs, and travel insurance is recommended.
As an alternative, you can get tested upon arrival at the airport in Alaska, for free. For peace of mind while flying, it's definitely suggested to get tested prior to your trip too.
The Journey There
When I checked in at the airport, the flight desk asked for proof of my Covid test as well as confirmation that I had filled out the appropriate information within the travel portal. I had done both, so it was business as usual getting to the departing gate. Boarding was different...in the best way possible. Instead of "by group" with hoards of people funneled into a line, they boarded a handful of rows at a time, from the back to the front; as it should be. I hope this is something that sticks around.
My route took me from Albany to Anchorage with two quick layovers. I was somewhat anxious about flying for the first time since Covid began, the lengthy twelve and a half hour travel day while sporting two masks adding to the nerves. For the most part, people adhered to the mask rules with regular reminders from airline staff, but there are always a few that don't. It should be noted that bandanas or pulling your shirt up over your nose, won't make the cut as a mask. The airline I flew on offered masks free of charge if you didn't have one.
Arrival
By the time I arrived in Anchorage, I was definitely ready to de-mask...and eat. After de-planing a few rows at a time, we encountered a processing area before heading to baggage. We were asked to present our travel declarations to the designated “greeters” that I had entered in the portal before leaving, including the negative Covid-19 test results and self-isolation plan. It went pretty quick and then we were on our way.
Because the mandate is now an advisory, it's not required to present this proof, rather, strongly encouraged. If you do not have test results when you land, it will be recommended that you quarantine and/or a test will be offered to you within the airport.
It's also suggested to take a second test if you're staying more than 5 days in Alaska. The government's Covid-19 Alaska informational website details that travelers who "indicate in the Alaska Travel Portal that they will be in Alaska for five days or more will receive a voucher that can be used for an optional second test five to 14 days after arrival. The voucher allows for a free follow-up test at airport testing sites."
While in Alaska
Social-distancing and mask-wearing are required for some places (like the train and certain restaurants) and advised everywhere.
I took the Alaska Railroad winter train from Anchorage to Fairbanks, and masks were mandatory except when actively eating and drinking. The train was at 50% capacity as well, with the rows in front of and behind each reserved row of seats left empty.
Other than that, road tripping is a fantastic way to stay socially-distant while exploring the amazing state of Alaska.
Resources
Depending on where you’re traveling in Alaska, make sure to check the local restrictions and comply with each region’s rules. As always, stay home if you're feeling sick. Most flexible policies make it possible to postpone travel if needed.
A plethora of up to date information can be found on these websites:
https://covid19.alaska.gov/travelers/
