What It's Like to Travel to Cancun-Riviera Maya, Mexico Right Now
Destination & Tourism Maura Lee-Byrne March 16, 2020
The only Corona I was anticipating on spring break was an ice-cold beer. My two teenage boys were eager to stay at the Hard Rock Riviera Maya but as our departure date approached so did their corona travel anxiety.
Tensions soared as the media portrayed coronavirus fears blown out of proportion. My teenagers were nervous about what would happen to them if they caught the virus.
So, I sat them down and explained that for normal healthy teenagers the coronavirus was just like the flu and that they would be traveling to a destination that had fewer coronavirus cases in the whole country than the tiny area of Dutchess County, NY that we live in.
After evaluating their options, their fears eased as they realized that the level of danger to stay in NY was greater than traveling to Mexico. Happily, the decision was made to continue through with our vacation plans to travel to Heaven, the adult side of the Hard Rock in Riviera Maya.
Our trip to get to Heaven was not at all the hell we thought it might be.
We navigated through Newark effortlessly, with no crowds and most of the people wearing face masks, we did not even see a reason for us to wear one. I do not think of myself as a germaphobe, but I did bring along a bottle of hand sanitizer and a face mask just in case I was sitting next to a coughing passenger.
As the publisher of our AgentAtHome magazine I am constantly traveling and always practice certain hygiene rituals. I never touch a bathroom door without a paper towel in my hand and once seated on the plane I thoroughly wipe down my area with a Clorox wipe, these are a few practices that are perfect to help keep the coronavirus at bay.
After a short but fully loaded flight, we landed in awesome Cancun, a destination that we visit frequently because of the friendly locals, beautiful beaches, perfect weather and the non-stop party atmosphere.
It all adds up to make Cancun such a heavenly destination for all. The Hard Rock Riviera Maya is a little over an hour from the airport.
The virus has not stopped the travel or the fun in the Cancun area. The Foam Parties and entertainment is endless and staying at an all-inclusive is the way to go when you are reading about the shortages of food back at home. There is no hoarding here at the resort and the staff at the Hard Rock and other hotels are doing everything possible to keep their guests safe and virus free.
To ensure the safety of everyone staying and working at the Hard Rock, every employee must have their temperature taken prior to starting work each day. If an employee has a fever they are given a mandatory two-week vacation and retested on their return.
For hygiene reasons I have never been a fan of self-serve buffets, so at breakfast today I was thrilled that the hotel had switched over all of the buffets to full service and every guest was administered hand sanitizer before entering the restaurant.
Cancun is a great travel option right now if you are looking to travel or book travel, there is a plethora of great hotels and adventure awaiting you!
