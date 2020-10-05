What You Should Know Before Traveling to These Caribbean Countries
Destination & Tourism Brian Major October 05, 2020
Caribbean destinations are updating COVID-19 procedures and protocols as they re-open borders and expand access to more international travelers.
Tourism officials in Belize and Grenada this week adjusted their entry and visitation policies as major airlines establish new routes and island hotels and resorts resume operations.
Travelers can now visit Belize via American Airlines’ non-stop departures from Miami and United Airlines’ service from Houston following the October 1 reopening of the country’s borders, said Belize Tourism Board (BTB) officials. Delta Airlines will also resume non-stop service to Belize from Atlanta beginning November 20.
Belize has established a “Safe Corridor” for travelers encompassing hotels, restaurants and tour operators that have achieved “Tourism Gold Standard” designation. Organizations that have implemented a nine-point BTB program of health and safety training designed to ensure “both employees and travelers are confident” in the organization or activity’s cleanliness and safety.
“We’re confident the Tourism Gold Standard Recognition Program and Gold Standard Seal of Approval will allow travelers and the tourism industry to operate safely as COVID-19 restrictions are eased,” said Karen Bevans, BTB’s director of tourism. “While visitors will need to adhere to our “new normal” entry requirements and safety protocols, their experience will remain authentic to Belize’s adventurous spirit.”
Gold Standard hotels and resorts are authorized to provide guests with services including roundtrip airport transportation, “isolated” tours and access to on-site restaurants, pool and beachfront. Hotels in the program are required to perform enhanced cleaning of rooms, public spaces and high-touch surfaces, plus daily guest and employee health checks. Properties must also establish online check-in and -out and contactless payment systems an.
BTB’s Gold Standard tour operators are required to conduct temperature checks when picking up guests, ensure social distancing among workers and visitors during tours, and provide enhanced tour equipment cleaning. Operators must also have a response plan should there be any suspected COVID-19 cases.
BTB personnel continue to process hotel and resort applications for Gold Standard certification and inspect additional hotels, Bevans said. Travelers are advised to visit BTB’s website for approved properties and updated information, including entry requirements and procedures.
Going to Grenada
Grenada this week reopened its borders to travelers from “high-risk” countries including the U.S.as JetBlue Airways and American Airlines are resuming nonstop flights to the destination. Visitors are required to stay in accommodations certified under the Grenada Tourism Authority’s Pure Safe Travels program.
Grenada visitors from the U.S. are also required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test within seven days of travel and book a minimum four-day stay for observation and quarantine. Visitors will undergo health screenings, including temperature checks, upon arrival.
Travelers are required to download a mobile app for contact tracing, and guests have the option of spending their entire stay at their approved accommodations or taking an additional PCR test to extend their stay and enter the community.
The island’s largest property, the 269-room Royalton Grenada, is scheduled to reopen on November 29. Meanwhile, several premier Grenada resorts also reopened this week, including Sandals Grenada and Silversands Grenada, which will debut new “cleaning, sanitization and distancing measures, along with flexible cancellation policies,” said company officials.
Silversands Grenada will also offer several new packages for the festive and winter season, including a “Stay 4, Pay 3” Thanksgiving package from November 22 to 30, 2020. Rates start at $800 per room, per night, with one complimentary night in any room category and a Thanksgiving feast featuring Grenadian cuisine and traditional American fare.
Silversands' “Book Now Festive Offer” from Dec. 18, 2020 to Jan. 5, 2021 is priced at $1,200 per room per night and includes a 30-minute massage, a $200 resort credit ($500 for villa guests) and 20 percent off published rates.
