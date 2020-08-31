Belize to Reopen Borders to International Travel October 1
Destination & Tourism Brian Major August 31, 2020
Belize will reopen Philip Goldson International Airport on October 1 as the third step in a five-phase reopening strategy for tourism said Dean Barrow, the country’s prime minister. Under the move announced by Barrow on August 28, government-approved hotels will also be allowed to reopen, and approved tour operators may offer excursion activities.
The latest reopening phase also features enhanced health and safety protocols for hotels, restaurants and tour operators under Belize’s “Tourism Gold Standard” program. Additional details on travel protocols and health and safety precautions will be released in the coming days to prepare travelers for their trip to Belize, said Belize Tourism Board officials.
The nine-point program is designed to “enhance the tourism industry’s health and safety standards by adapting new behaviors and procedures to ensure employees and travelers are confident in the cleanliness and safety of Belize’s tourism product,” the official announcement said.
Upon the reopening, international travelers to Belize will be required to download a Belize Health App and complete the required information. Visitors must also submit proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of their flight; negative results will provide travelers with a “fast track” arrivals process.
Travelers will be screened on arrival and may be randomly selected for secondary screening. Visitors will also be subject to a “double rapid test” if necessary, at the traveler’s expense.
Cleared visitors will proceed to their hotels via approved transportation and will be allowed to participate in approved tour activities.
After earlier announcing the country would reopen its borders to international visitors in August, Belize officials postponed the reopening citing “an overabundance of caution for visitors and residents.”
