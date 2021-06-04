World's Happiest Country Offers New Destination Experiences
Lacey Pfalz June 04, 2021
Finland, long known as the world’s happiest country, is now offering new destination experiences to help welcome travelers back with added safety, privacy and sublime outdoor experiences.
Newly opened on June 1, the Barö Archipelago Hotel is located in Inkoo, Finland, just an hour away from Helsinki. The boutique hotel offers twenty rooms featuring panoramic views, a private sauna and a hot tub. It’s offering contactless check-in, check-out and activities and food ordering.
The Kuru Private Resort in Saimaa, Finland will be the first adults-only resort in the area. Opening this August, it’s located on Lake Saimaa and offers its guests a deeper connection to nature without modern distractions like TV or Wi-Fi. The retreat will offer ice fishing, ice swimming, hiking and seal spotting excursions.
The Haltia Lake Lodge in Helsinki’s Nuuksio National Park will open this summer. It’s committed to sustainability, and has banned plastics from the resort, runs completely on renewable energy and has committed to carbon negativity by 2023. It will offer unique experiences like a kayaking excursion, an expert-led birding trip or a snowstorm survival simulation.
Off the coast of Helsinki lies Majamaja, a coastal nature lover’s retreat that is off-the-grid. Featuring a modern Scandinavian design, the single cottage will be available for stays beginning July 1.
Located in Pyhä, Lapland, Sunday Morning Resort is a tranquil lakeside holiday retreat within close proximity to the area’s skiing lodge and national park. The resort is carbon neutral and is surrounded by six acres of forest. Electric snowmobile excursions and electric fat bike tours are just two of the carbon neutral activities guests can enjoy.
The second resort in Lapland is located near Rovaniemi, called Ollero Eco Lodge. Nestled by the Ounasjoki River, the lodge offers a main cottage, a sleeper cabin and a glass igloo to enjoy. Crafted with the local style but made to be eco-friendly, the lodge offers plenty of activities all year round and spectacular views of the Northern Lights.
Lastly, Lake Hotel Lehmonkärki, located in Asikkala, invites guests to enjoy hot spring baths and adults-only accommodations in the form of mirror houses. The hotel also has a private beach, as well as access to skiing and hiking experiences.
“Visit Finland is eager to welcome travelers back to the Happiest Country in the World. We cannot wait for you to explore our forests and lakes, sea and cities, saunas and cottages to find your happiness and calm. Our destinations are doing their utmost to ensure that your experience with us is safe, healthy and comfortable. We don’t yet know exactly when we’ll be able to welcome you, but we are hopeful that it won’t be too long. See you soon!” says Kristiina Hietasaari, Head of Visit Finland.
