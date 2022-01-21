Last updated: 10:34 AM ET, Fri January 21 2022

WTTC Reveals New Dates for 2022 Global Summit

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood January 21, 2022

WTTC's Women Initiative
WTTC's Women Initiative was announced at the organization's Global Summit in Cancun. (photo via World Travel & Tourism Council)

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) announced the 2022 edition of the annual Global Summit would take place between April 20-22 in Manila, Philippines.

The WTTC revealed the 21st edition of the Global Summit was originally scheduled for March, but moved back a month to April. The event will take place in-person at the Metro Manila, with a global audience joining virtually.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Turo, luxury car rentals, car rental service

Delta Loyalty Members Can Now Earn Miles With Turo

Wooden fishing boat on beach at sunset in Jamaica.

Jamaica Reduces Isolation Period for COVID-19 Positive Travelers

AlUla, Experience AlUla, Saudi Arabia, helicopter

gallery icon Top Heli Experiences Around the World

Planes waiting to take off from airport.

How Will Air Travel Change in 2022?

“As countries around the world begin to unlock the door to travel, we have taken the decision to reschedule our Global Summit by just a few short weeks,” WTTC President & CEO Julia Simpson said. “This will enable more international participants to join us in Manila and help guide and lead the sector as we head towards economic recovery.”

“Our Global Summit is the most influential Travel & Tourism event in the calendar,” Simpson continued. “We are looking forward seeing our Members, industry leaders and key government representatives gather in Manila in April to continue our efforts in safely restoring international travel.”

WTTC officials said further information about the event, including key speakers and seminars, would be announced shortly.

“The WTTC Global Summit will be a significant opportunity for us to showcase the preparations that we have put in place for our eventual reopening to international visitors,” Philippines Department of Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.

“Tourism has always provided us with endless opportunities,” Romulo-Puyat continued. “The reopening of our destinations and borders amid the pandemic is crucial to sustaining the livelihood of the millions who depend on travel and tourism. We are looking forward to being your gracious host in Manila as we navigate the next normal in the travel industry.”

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Gardening in Hawaii, Malama Hawaii, Responsible travel, eco-friendly travel, Hawaii travel

Hawaii Tourism Officials Seeking To Attract 'Mindful,...

Jamaica Reduces Isolation Period for COVID-19 Positive Travelers

Ideal Itinerary: Langkawi Travel Bubble and Beyond

gallery icon Top Heli Experiences Around the World

France Requiring Fully Boostered Vaccination Proof To Enter Public Places

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS