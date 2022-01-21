WTTC Reveals New Dates for 2022 Global Summit
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood January 21, 2022
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) announced the 2022 edition of the annual Global Summit would take place between April 20-22 in Manila, Philippines.
The WTTC revealed the 21st edition of the Global Summit was originally scheduled for March, but moved back a month to April. The event will take place in-person at the Metro Manila, with a global audience joining virtually.
“As countries around the world begin to unlock the door to travel, we have taken the decision to reschedule our Global Summit by just a few short weeks,” WTTC President & CEO Julia Simpson said. “This will enable more international participants to join us in Manila and help guide and lead the sector as we head towards economic recovery.”
“Our Global Summit is the most influential Travel & Tourism event in the calendar,” Simpson continued. “We are looking forward seeing our Members, industry leaders and key government representatives gather in Manila in April to continue our efforts in safely restoring international travel.”
WTTC officials said further information about the event, including key speakers and seminars, would be announced shortly.
“The WTTC Global Summit will be a significant opportunity for us to showcase the preparations that we have put in place for our eventual reopening to international visitors,” Philippines Department of Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.
“Tourism has always provided us with endless opportunities,” Romulo-Puyat continued. “The reopening of our destinations and borders amid the pandemic is crucial to sustaining the livelihood of the millions who depend on travel and tourism. We are looking forward to being your gracious host in Manila as we navigate the next normal in the travel industry.”
