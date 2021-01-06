Your Story Begins in Quito
January 06, 2021
Quito, Ecuador, is a pioneer in reactivating the tourism industry in South America, under strict health and safety protocols, being the first city in the continent to open the airport for regular passenger flights on June 1, 2020. The International Airport is the first one to obtain the Airport Health Accreditation by the Airport Council International, for the diligent work in the development of protocols and sanitary prevention measures. Quito is open to the world and welcomes international travelers, who don’t need to self-isolate anymore when presenting a negative COVID-19 PCR test.
Quito, a city cradled in an Andean valley, is where Old Town Charm meets modernity and where Spanish and European-infused influences blend with an indigenous Incan foundation. These two seemingly different worlds have found harmony in Quito to offer a uniquely balanced cultural, culinary and soul-enriching experience.
Narrow cobbled streets, magnificent colonial monuments and architectural treasures, local food markets and craftsmen, are some of the gems you can find when you explore the city. The Historic Center, with its streets resembling a chess board, with the Pichincha volcano as a backdrop, is where you can find the most traditional and charming neighborhoods, where you will discover the 400 years old baroque style houses and churches.
The city boasts of churches, convents and monasteries, museums and a rich cultural heritage. Some of the most special museums of the city are the Miguel de Santiago Museum, the Convent of San Agustin and the Convent of San Francisco, the Colonial Art Museum, the Cathedral, the Monastery – Museums of Carmen Alto, the Monastery – Museum of Santa Catalina de Siena, among many more.
The Middle of the World monument is just outside the city of Quito, a 30-minute ride going north. Here, you can straddle the Equator. The Equator was discovered and mapped out by a team of French explorers in the 17th century. This is one of the most visited tourist sites of Quito. One of the biggest thrills of visiting this site is taking a picture posing with one foot on either hemisphere.
For those seeking more eco-driven adventures, Quito is surrounded by opportunities for nature lovers. From the Bellavista Cloud Forest Lodge to the Pahuma Orchid Reserve, glamping, birding, bicycling, hiking, zip-lining, archaeology and more are abundant less than two hours from the city.
On a short 45-minute drive, the Choco Andino de Pichincha biosphere reserve is a unique natural paradise that captures the essence of living on the edge.
The biodiversity of the area can be easily appreciated, the Andean highlands around Quito is the home of a wide variety of emblematic fauna such as the Andean condor, the largest flying bird of the world, or the spectacled bear, that has the distinction of being South America´s only bear species. The Cloud Forrest of Quito is an ideal place to visit with the family.
Wellness travelers are amazed by the city´s year-round mild weather, its world-class wellness facilities ideal for those seeking relaxation, natural spa treatments or a complete immersion into nature throughout different activities, all under strict biosafety measures. In Quito and surrounding areas, you will live unique wellness experiences, that blend the local culture, nature experiences, natural ingredients, ancient treatments and history.
From the Andes to the coast, the food scene in Quito is in constant evolution and showcases the fantastic variety of the traditional Ecuadorian cuisine, an inspiration for innovative and re-elaborated local food with a contemporary flair. Some dishes to try are the corn empanadas, slow roasted pork (hornado de cerdo), the fritadas (pork dish) made in copper pots, peanut, cilantro, and chili sauce, soups for every occasion, the traditional fanesca and artisanal Ecuadorian sorbet (helados de paila) made with fresh fruit.
The options aren’t limited to the Ecuadorian cuisine – there are international restaurants of all flavors and sizes that use locally sourced ingredients to tempt the taste buds of even the most refined of palates.
In Quito you will find world-class hotels, natural reserves, the best restaurants and gastronomy, wellness facilities and one-of-a-kind experiences that will last forever! You can visit this enchanting city feeling safe as strict biosafety protocols are implemented by the Ecuadorian government, the hospitality businesses, and shops.
Quito has never been so fascinating and safer for travelers!
SOURCE: Quito Tourism Board press release.
