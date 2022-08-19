Last updated: 04:31 PM ET, Fri August 19 2022

Yucatan, Mexico Will Host the 50 Best Latin American Restaurants

The 50 Best Latin American Restaurants
The 50 Best Latin American Restaurants event returns November 15. (photo courtesy of Gobierno de Yucatán)

The Yucatán is very well known for its Mayan culture, its famous Chichen Itzá Mayan ruins, the pink lakes of Las Coloradas, and experiences like swimming with sea turtles at Akumal or with whale sharks and exploring the town of Mérida. Also, Yucatán's food is prestigious worldwide.

That is why Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 will take place in Mérida. The contest, sponsored by San Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, will return on Tuesday, November 15, to a regular list and an in-person awards ceremony—the first complete gathering of Latin America's gastronomic community since 2019.

Previously held in Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Argentina, the awards program will return to Mexico in 2022 with a new home here in Mérida in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism of the State of Yucatán.

Chefs, restaurateurs, media, and gourmands will gather in the cultural and gastronomic capital of Mexico's southeast region for the pinnacle of the year's culinary calendar to celebrate the richness and diversity of Latin American cuisine.

An exclusive events program hosted throughout Mérida will culminate in the awards ceremony taking place on November 15. Three special award announcements will precede the live program:

—Latin America's Best Female Chef Award on September 20

—The Icon Award on October 11

—The American Express One To Watch Award on October 25

Despite the toll COVID-19 took on the region's restaurant sector, 50 Best will celebrate more dining venues than ever by announcing an inaugural list of 50 more restaurants ranked 51st to 100th in Latin America. The 51-to-100 list will be announced on November 3, shining a much-deserved spotlight on a more significant number of hospitality establishments and the region's diverse culinary cultures.

"We are very excited to bring as many people as possible together from Latin America again in 2022," said William Drew, Director of Content for Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants. "We look forward to celebrating more restaurants, teams, and culinary talent than ever, as well as experiencing the vibrant city of Mérida and exploring the gastronomically diverse region of Yucatán. At the same time, 50 Best aims to foster collaboration, inclusivity, and discovery, and help drive positive change in the hospitality sector."

Michelle Fridman, Tourism Minister of Yucatán, called it "an honor" for the state to host Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2022. "The Yucatán is home to one of the best gastronomy scenes, and as we start our celebration of a year of Yucatecan cuisine, we are thrilled to show the world's greatest chefs our culinary offer," she said.

The 50 Best organization's role in promoting restaurants and showcasing culinary talent remains more critical than ever, continuing to support the hospitality sector by inspiring diners to seek exciting gastronomic experiences.

