Blake Shelton Opening Country Music Venue on Las Vegas Strip
Country music star Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties are bringing the singer's fast-growing entertainment and dining brand Ole Red to Las Vegas, it was announced this week.
The new Las Vegas Strip complex is scheduled to open at the Grand Bazaar Shops in front of Bally's in 2023. At a cost of $30 million, the four-story, 27,000-square-foot venue will feature a 4,500-square-foot rooftop and 686 seats.
The venue will feature a main dining floor and two additional guest floors overlooking a central stage boasting state-of-the-art video, acoustics and lighting. Travelers will be able to take in the "concert-quality" live music from up-and-coming as well as established artists while enjoying a Shelton-inspired menu of food and specialty cocktails unique to Sin City and "infused with southern hospitality."
Inspired by the artist's namesake 2001 hit, Ole Red already boasts locations in Orlando, Nashville and Gatlinburg, Tennessee and Tishomingo, Oklahoma and has another location set to open inside of Nashville International Airport in 2022.
"This is truly the best piece of undeveloped real estate in Las Vegas, it sits right across from the Bellagio fountains," Ryman's chairman and chief executive officer Colin Reed told Billboard.
"Las Vegas is one of the most important leisure playgrounds on the planet with over 40 million tourists a year," he added in a statement accompanying Wednesday's announcement. "As we expand this brand into tourist and convention-focused markets, Las Vegas is a natural fit since many of its top feeder markets are home to high concentrations of country lifestyle consumers. We are excited to have the opportunity to develop a flagship Ole Red location on such a coveted piece of commercial real estate within the Caesars Entertainment empire where over 100,000 people walk by each day."
Y’all feelin’ LUCKY?! Ole Red Las Vegas coming 2023!— Ole Red (@OleRed) November 10, 2021
When y’all are done rolling the dice, you can come over to Ole Red for the REAL jackpot- live country music, scratch made dishes, and signature drinks! pic.twitter.com/5DPeLiWGZ9
"I've been going to Las Vegas for 20 years now working and I've never felt like there was enough of a country music presence," Shelton told Billboard.
"I know what it’s like to be a young musician playing bars and small venues, never knowing what to expect. I’m proud that we’re building a network of places where artists can get the kind of exposure playing live that is so critical for growing their fan base," he added in his own statement. "Having these locations for artists to play in different parts of the country is a dream come true."
