California Governor in 'No Hurry' to Reopen Disneyland, Other Theme Parks
Entertainment Patrick Clarke October 08, 2020
It's been nearly seven months since Disneyland, Universal Studios and other beloved California theme parks were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic but there still doesn't appear to be a timeline for reopening.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom revealed this week that the state is in no rush to put out health and safety guidance for the industry to implement in advance of a responsible recovery. "We don’t anticipate in the immediate term any of these larger parks opening until we see more stability in terms of the data," Newsom said during a news conference on Wednesday. "We feel there's no hurry to put out guidelines, and we continue to work with the industry."
Unsurprisingly, the comments were met with pushback from Disney and the industry at large.
"We absolutely reject the suggestion that reopening the Disneyland Resort is incompatible with a 'health-first' approach. The fact is, that since March we have taken a robust science-based approach to responsibly reopening our parks and resorts across the globe," Dr. Pamela Hymel, Chief Medical Officer, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said in a statement responding to Newsom's comments on Wednesday.
"Our health and safety protocols were developed in consultation with epidemiologists and data scientists, and after considering guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and experts in local government and health agencies," she added. "All of our other theme parks both in the United States and around the world have been allowed to open on the strength of our proven ability to operate with responsible health and safety protocols."
The California Attractions and Parks Association also expressed frustration with the lack of action. "We find it disconcerting that Governor Newsom has no planned timeline for issuing guidance for theme parks, and of great concern that he does not anticipate theme parks opening soon," the trade organization said in a statement. "Each day that parks are closed further decimates the amusement park industry. The Governor's 'no big rush' approach is ruining businesses and livelihoods for thousands who could responsibly be back at work."
Disney alone has been forced to layoff approximately 28,000 workers at its theme parks this fall. Last week, Disney chairman Bob Iger resigned from Newsom's economic recovery task force due to disagreements over the reopenings.
While Newsom is adamant the state will be "stubborn" about letting science and data dictate the reopening of theme parks, Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, says the time is now. "With the right guidelines and our years of operations experience, I am confident that we can restart and get people back to work," he said. "We’re ready. And more importantly, it’s time."
