California Theme Park Guidance Looks Grim for Large Parks
October 20, 2020
California just released its theme park guidance for reopening, and it doesn’t look like great news for Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood and other larger parks.
During a press conference, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced that smaller parks can open when their county is in the state’s “orange tier,” which is when case number are fewer than 4 per 100,000 residents. There are currently a handful of counties in this tier.
The state’s largest parks, Disneyland Resort, Knott’s Berry Farm and Universal Studios Hollywood however are in counties with widespread or substantial spread of the virus.
Once counties enter the appropriate tier, there are strict guidelines for reopening.
All theme parks may reopen in tier 4, the yellow tier at 25 percent capacity. They must have a reservation system and screen guests for symptoms in advance and face coverings will be required at all times.
Small theme parks may reopen in the orange tier with only outdoor attractions and ticket sales must be limited to visitors in the same county.
