Complete Caribbean Podcast: Updates on Entry Requirements, Cruising and More
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff April 19, 2021
Welcome to episode two of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.
In this show, Brian and Sarah discuss updated entry requirements for a few popular Caribbean travel destinations, as well as which cruise lines will homeport from Caribbean islands this summer.
Later in the show, the two interview Charles “Max” Fernandez, Antigua’s minister of tourism and investment to find out what travelers needs to know about Antigua.
Be sure to subscribe to the Complete Caribbean Podcast wherever you listen to podcasts! New episodes will appear twice each month.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
