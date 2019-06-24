Disney World Salutes America’s Birthday with Star-Spangled Fourth of July Celebrations
An all-American red, white and blue fireworks spectacular will bathe the sky this Independence Day at Walt Disney World Resort, joined by live entertainment, scrumptious treats and patriotic pageantry. Here’s what’s in store for Fourth of July 2019:
Magic Kingdom Park – Park Hours: July 3, 8 a.m.-12 a.m.; July 4, 8 a.m.-1 a.m.
—“Disney’s Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky” offers booming fireworks orchestrated to patriotic melodies showering the Magic Kingdom sky on both July 3 and July 4 at 9:15 p.m. Guests can also dance the night away with DJs spinning tunes at a Hoedown Throwdown in Frontierland and an out-of-this-world Galactic Gathering in Tomorrowland. Fans at home can join in the Independence Day celebration by viewing a special July 4 live stream of the dazzling fireworks display on the Disney Parks Blog.
—A fuzzy cast of Muppets – Miss Piggy, Kermit, Fozzie Bear and friends – reenact famous moments in American history in a whimsical way during “The Muppets Present … Great Moments in History.” The live show is performed several times daily near the Hall of Presidents in Liberty Square.
Epcot – Park Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
— “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth” will end its nearly 20-year run on September 30, 2019. So this will be the last chance to experience the patriotic Fourth of July grand finale of this beloved nighttime spectacular. “The Heartbeat of Freedom” fireworks extravaganza will begin immediately following the 9 p.m. “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth” display.
—A cappella vocal group Voices of Liberty will perform great American tunes during a Fourth of July concert on the America Gardens Theatre stage at 5:30, 6:45 and 8 p.m. on July 4. The group also will perform in the rotunda inside The American Adventure pavilion at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
—Guests can meet favorite Disney characters donning their “Spirit of ’76” patriotic attire at The American Adventure throughout the day on July 4.
—Guests can indulge in themed eats and sips honoring Independence Day throughout the park – everything from patriotic cupcakes and special dining packages to red, white, and blue sangria and a Boom Berry Lemonade.
