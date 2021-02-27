Disney World Updates Restaurant Face Mask Policy
It appears now that when you visit Walt Disney World and sit down to dine, you can’t just take off your face mask and enjoy pleasant conversation during your meal.
TravelPulse contributor Brooke Geiger McDonald notes that WDW in Orlando has instituted an update to its face mask policy
Walt Disney World has made significant updates to mask guidelines for dining locations:— Brooke Geiger McDonald (@BrookeGMcDonald) February 27, 2021
Face coverings must be worn in all public areas and can only be removed while actively eating or drinking. Face coverings must be worn while standing, waiting or sitting in dining locations. pic.twitter.com/5SQjlWevVL
Translation? Unless you are bringing a glass of iced tea or a handful of French Fries to your mouth, the mask better be on.
Previously, WDW dining facilities – and most restaurants across the country – allowed patrons to take their masks off and keep them off while sitting at their table, especially with social distancing guidelines followed and dining facilities operating at only half capacity, or less.
Disney has updated its website to note that guests must wear their face coverings while “standing, waiting or sitting in dining locations.”
According to the blog Inside The Magic, many Walt Disney World Resort guests reported that they were previously allowed to remove their masks as soon as they were seated at their dining tables and were allowed to leave their face coverings off for the duration of the dining experience.
Disney Resort officials have not yet announced if updates to the Disney Park face mask policy will be made prior to Disney World‘s 50th-anniversary celebration, which is set to begin on October 1, 2021, and extend for 18 months.
Face coverings are for each guest ages two and up.
