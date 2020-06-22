Disneyland Paris to Begin Phased Reopening July 15
June 22, 2020
After months of being closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, Disneyland Paris plans to begin a phased reopening starting with Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney’s Newport Bay Club Hotel and Disney Village on July 15, 2020.
The reopening, which is in line with guidance from the French government and relevant health authorities, will include capacity limits, enhanced health and safety protocols, such as mandatory face-coverings for guests age 11 and older, and a new online reservation system to help manage attendance.
Disney’s Hotel Cheyenne at Disneyland Paris will reopen on July 20, followed by Disney’s Hotel Santa Fe on August 3 and the Disneyland Hotel on September 7. Disney’s Sequoia Lodge Hotel and Disney’s Davy Crocket Ranch will remain closed this summer with reopening dates set to be announced at a later time.
Advance ticketing and reservation requirements will mean that some experiences, shows or events will be unavailable or modified upon reopening. For example, Disney Stars on Parade, Disney Illuminations nighttime spectacular, The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands and Jungle Book Jive will return at a later date.
Character meet and greets, playgrounds and makeover experiences will also be temporarily unavailable.
The adjusted ticketing and reservation system will result in a limited number of tickets being available each day during the initial reopening. Guests in possession of or buying non-dated tickets and Annual Pass holders will have to register on a new online reservation system that will be available in early July. However, guests who already have a dated ticket or packages that include park admittance will receive admission for the duration of their stay and do not need to use the new online reservation system.
"All of us at Disneyland Paris are excited to be on the path to reopening over the next few weeks," said Natacha Rafalski, President of Disneyland Paris, in a statement. "Making magic means even more, as we reflect on the resilience of our cast members and community, the enthusiasm of our guests and fans, and the positive momentum of many reopenings in the tourism industry across Europe. We are looking forward to the return of our cast members and reopening our gates for guests to once again enjoy."
"We are thrilled to see one of the main tourism destinations in Europe and largest single-site employer in France reopen to guests and its employees," added Sophie Huberson, Executive Director of Le Syndicat National des Espaces de Loisirs, d'Attractions et Culturels (SNELAC), the organization representing theme parks, leisure and cultural areas in France. "This is an important milestone for the tourism and leisure industry in France and will be a critical step in our industry’s recovery."
Tickets and packages are now on sale at DisneylandParis.com, the Disneyland Paris call center and through official travel partner channels.
