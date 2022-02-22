Last updated: 02:24 PM ET, Tue February 22 2022

Disneyland Resort Brings Back Popular Nighttime Spectaculars

Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular.
Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular. (photo courtesy Disneyland Resort)

Four nighttime spectaculars are returning to Disneyland Resort, including the Main Street Electrical Parade for its 50th anniversary with an all-new grand finale.

On April 22, 2022, the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular will return to Disneyland Park, and World of Color will return to Disney California Adventure Park.

Fantasmic! Will make its debut at Disneyland on May 28, 2022.

Disneyland is honoring the Main Street Electrical Parade's 50-year milestone with a new grand finale that celebrates the theme of togetherness in an all-new float. The new float draws inspiration from the original design of classic Main Street Electrical Parade floats and Mary Blair’s iconic art style on “it’s a small world.”

The seven-segment float stretches 118 feet and brings to life more than a dozen Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studio films – the longest in the parade's history.

The Main Street Electrical Parade and the Disneyland Forever fireworks will be available for a limited time.

Upon reopening, World of Color and Fantasmic! will return to their regular schedules.

