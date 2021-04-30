Disneyland Welcomes Back Guests After More Than One Year
Janeen Christoff April 30, 2021
The Disneyland Resort has officially reopened. The first public crowds were welcomed to the resort by cast members who lined up along Main Street to wave and cheer.
As the number of COVID-19 cases in California began to decline, restrictions began to lift, and theme parks were allowed to reopen to California residents on April 1, 2021. In order to bring back and train castmembers on new safety measures during the pandemic, the Disneyland Resort scheduled the reopening of its theme parks and Disney’s Grand Californian Resort & Spa for the end of April.
April 30 was the first official opening day for the theme parks and crowds lined up hours ahead of time to be one of the first guests welcomed back.
The feeling of joy was palpable among both cast members and visitors, many of whom were emotional to see the parks buzzing with guests once again.
Those who are planning to visit the parks should be prepared for COVID-19 screening procedures, health checks and security checks.
Visitors should also make sure that they have pre-purchased theme park tickets and made theme park reservations before they arrive.
Currently, both Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure theme parks are only open to residents of California and visitors will be asked to show proof of residency.
For now, the parks are open at a limited percent capacity for those holding tickets and reservations, which means that crowds and social distancing are fairly easy to maintain.
Masks are required and mobile ordering food and beverages are encouraged.
There are several new features within the app to make planning a visit seamless, including joining virtual waitlists for restaurants.
Guests can also join the virtual queue for Star Wars Rise of the Resistance starting at 7 a.m. Disneyland ticket holders and those with park hopper tickets with reservations starting at Disneyland can join the virtual queue for the ride from anywhere, they do not have to be in the park. Those with park hopper tickets starting at California Adventure have the chance to join the virtual queue at 12 p.m.
