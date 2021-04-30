Last updated: 02:58 PM ET, Fri April 30 2021

Disneyland Welcomes Back Guests After More Than One Year

Entertainment Janeen Christoff April 30, 2021

Disneyland, California
Visitors return to Disneyland.

The Disneyland Resort has officially reopened. The first public crowds were welcomed to the resort by cast members who lined up along Main Street to wave and cheer.

As the number of COVID-19 cases in California began to decline, restrictions began to lift, and theme parks were allowed to reopen to California residents on April 1, 2021. In order to bring back and train castmembers on new safety measures during the pandemic, the Disneyland Resort scheduled the reopening of its theme parks and Disney’s Grand Californian Resort & Spa for the end of April.

ADVERTISING

April 30 was the first official opening day for the theme parks and crowds lined up hours ahead of time to be one of the first guests welcomed back.

Disneyland Reopening
Disneyland welcomes first guests back on April 30, 2021 (photo by Janeen Christoff)

The feeling of joy was palpable among both cast members and visitors, many of whom were emotional to see the parks buzzing with guests once again.

Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Train, Italy, Europe, Verona

European Union to Create COVID-19 Travel Certification Program

Santo Domingo historic district in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic Updates Travel Entry Requirements

PHOTO: Eiffel tower at sunrise and airplane in the blue sky (photo via anyaberkut / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

France Will Reopen to Non-EU Travelers Beginning June 9

Path on the water from a large cruise ship

Cruise Industry 'Thrilled' by Positive News From CDC

Those who are planning to visit the parks should be prepared for COVID-19 screening procedures, health checks and security checks.

Visitors should also make sure that they have pre-purchased theme park tickets and made theme park reservations before they arrive.

Currently, both Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure theme parks are only open to residents of California and visitors will be asked to show proof of residency.

For now, the parks are open at a limited percent capacity for those holding tickets and reservations, which means that crowds and social distancing are fairly easy to maintain.

Masks are required and mobile ordering food and beverages are encouraged.

Disneyland masks required
Masks are required for Disneyland's reopening. (photo by Janeen Christoff)

There are several new features within the app to make planning a visit seamless, including joining virtual waitlists for restaurants.

Guests can also join the virtual queue for Star Wars Rise of the Resistance starting at 7 a.m. Disneyland ticket holders and those with park hopper tickets with reservations starting at Disneyland can join the virtual queue for the ride from anywhere, they do not have to be in the park. Those with park hopper tickets starting at California Adventure have the chance to join the virtual queue at 12 p.m.

For more information on California

For more Entertainment News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Jurassic World VelociCoaster

Universal Orlando Unveils Latest Details on New Jurassic World...

'Traveling With Denella Ri'chard' Returns for New Season

Puerto Rico Attraction Sets Guinness World Record

The Challenges of Opening an Attraction Amid the Pandemic

Disneyland Announces Changes to Snow White Attraction Ahead of Reopening

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS