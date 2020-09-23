Disneyland to California Governor: Let Us Open
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli September 23, 2020
A frustrated Disney parks chairman Josh D’Amaro pleaded with California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday, asking for Disneyland and other theme parks in the state to get the go-ahead to reopen.
“We’re ready,” D’Amaro said during a news conference at the park, according to the Orange County Register. “It’s time.”
And it’s not just Disneyland.
D’Amaro is advocating for all of California’s parks to reopen, including world-famous SeaWorld San Diego, Knott’s Berry Farm, Universal Studios Hollywood, Legoland California, Six Flags Magic Mountain, as well Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, among others.
Newsom said guidance on reopening the parks is coming “very, very shortly,” but Walt Disney World in Florida has been reopened for more than two months now.
Disney officials pointed to the success in reopening theme parks in Florida, France, Japan and China and offered to assist California government officials with guidelines.
“We need guidelines that are fair and equitable,” said D’Amaro, addressing Newsom. “I encourage you to treat theme parks like you would other sectors. Help us reopen.”
Disney California Adventure vice president Patrick Finnegan also called on the state to issue guidelines for safely reopening theme parks.
“We are ready to open and we hope to have guidance from the state soon,” Finnegan said.
Nearly 80,000 regional jobs depend on the Disneyland resort, according to D’Amaro.
“The longer we wait, the more devastating the impact will be for Orange County,” D’Amaro said.
Separately, Disneyland announced it would be opening COVID-19 testing sites for the Disneyland community.
Disney previously opened a drive-thru testing site in Osceola County, Florida at the Disney Maingate Complex near Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The testing site in California will also likely be close to or on Disneyland Resort property.
The Florida testing site is free for both Cast Members and the general public, though prior registration is required. Cast Members, Operating Participants and their families are taken through a different testing lane but go through the same process as the public.
