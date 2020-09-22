Disney's Animal Kingdom Announces Three Pregnant Rhinos
Entertainment Lacey Pfalz September 22, 2020
September 22 is World Rhino Day, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom announced today that three female white rhinos are pregnant.
The white rhinoceros is extremely rare, so these pregnancies are extra special. They were a product of a breeding program put in place by the Species Survival Plans, overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The plans aim to raise awareness about and continue to breed endangered or at risk species for conservation purposes.
The three pregnant rhinos are Kendi, due in October; Jao, due in fall of 2021; and Lola, due late fall to early winter 2021. The gestation periods of rhinos are 16-18 months long. Rhino calves weigh from 88 to 140 pounds after birth and can stand up an hour after they are born.
Earlier this summer, Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomed a baby mandrill, the largest species of monkey in the world, as well as a babirusa piglet back in May, both the product of the Species Survival Plans to help conserve these unique and beautiful species.
