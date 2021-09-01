Disneyland To Extend Holiday Season Festivities
September 01, 2021
The holidays at Disneyland Resort have been extended an extra three days this year, running from November 12, 2021 through January 9, 2022.
With Sleeping Beauty’s castle decorated for the season, “A Christmas Fantasy” Parade which will be held multiple times a day, the “Believe in Holiday Magic” fireworks show, snow on Main Street, U.S.A. and more, guests can enjoy all of the beloved holiday traditions at Disneyland, including a few new ones.
At Disney California Adventure Park, guests can enjoy the Disney Festival of Holidays, which celebrates Christmas, Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Three Kings’ Day with food, performances and other activities, plus the “Disney ¡Viva Navidad!” street party with mariachi bands and regional dances. Guests can also delight in motor-themed holiday decor in Cars Land.
Two attractions will be transformed into Mater’s Jingle Jamboree, a festive tractor spin ride, and Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl spin ride.
Characters across the parks will bedeck themselves in their finest holiday gear, and visitors can even find Santa Claus at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail! Families can take memorable photos with Santa or just stop by to say “Happy Holidays!” Seasonal foods and holiday items will be available for purchase throughout the parks.
