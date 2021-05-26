Last updated: 07:17 PM ET, Wed May 26 2021

Disneyland Will Welcome Out-of-State Visitors June 15

Entertainment Janeen Christoff May 26, 2021

Mickey says See ya real soon as Disneyland plans reopening.
Mickey says See ya real soon as Disneyland welcomes back guests. (photo courtesy Disney)

Disneyland Resort will once again welcome travelers from outside of California starting on June 15.

The news, announced on Disney Parks Blog, comes as California plans for a full reopening following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme park has also expanded its reservation window so that visitors can book and plan their stays farther in advance.

Out-of-state guests can now begin booking and planning their visits to Disneyland.

Until June 15, guests will still need to be California residents to visit the parks, and proof of identification may be required.

The State of California recommends that all guests be fully vaccinated before returning to Disneyland parks or obtain a negative COVID-19 test. Guests will be required to wear approved face coverings while visiting the resort.

Reservations and advance ticket purchases are required.

For more information on California

For more Entertainment News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Man daydreaming about travel

Travelers Can Win $5,000 From Dream-Themed Vacation Contest

Disney CEO Believes Theme Parks to Allow Full Capacity This Fall

TravelPulse Podcast: On Location in Maui, Hawaii

Disney Is Introducing a $100 Sandwich

Dubai Parks Continues To Innovate With New Attractions, Accommodations

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS