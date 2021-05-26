Disneyland Will Welcome Out-of-State Visitors June 15
Entertainment Janeen Christoff May 26, 2021
Disneyland Resort will once again welcome travelers from outside of California starting on June 15.
The news, announced on Disney Parks Blog, comes as California plans for a full reopening following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The theme park has also expanded its reservation window so that visitors can book and plan their stays farther in advance.
Out-of-state guests can now begin booking and planning their visits to Disneyland.
Until June 15, guests will still need to be California residents to visit the parks, and proof of identification may be required.
The State of California recommends that all guests be fully vaccinated before returning to Disneyland parks or obtain a negative COVID-19 test. Guests will be required to wear approved face coverings while visiting the resort.
Reservations and advance ticket purchases are required.
