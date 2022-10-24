Massive Arcade Opens on Strip as Part of Horseshoe Las Vegas Rebranding
Entertainment Donald Wood October 24, 2022
Bally's Las Vegas announced the opening of a 7,000-square-foot arcade on the strip as part of the property’s continued transformation into the Horseshoe Las Vegas.
Dubbed The ARCADE, the facility is located on the first level of the property near the food court and open between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight on Friday through Sunday.
The ARCADE will also feature an enhanced bar scheduled to open in the coming weeks that serves a selection of bottled and draft beer, cocktails and wine.
The family-friendly venue is illuminated by neon lights and offers high-energy, multi-sensory experiences for all ages and skill levels. The arcade features more than 80 games, including classics like Skee-Ball, air hockey, Rock the Rim and an epic claw machine, Big One Extreme.
In addition, The ARCADE will transport visitors into immersive adventures via virtual reality with games like King Kong and Mission Impossible, a four-player interactive gaming experience.
“We aim to entertain, and The ARCADE captivates guests with its larger-than-life games and electric atmosphere,” General Manager Jason Gregorec said. “The opening of The ARCADE brings additional excitement to the property as it transforms into Horseshoe Las Vegas.”
Games are played with The ARCADE's cashless currency on re-loadable cards, which can be loaded with a credit card or cash. Instead of tickets, points are accumulated on the cards to redeem larger prizes.
The arcade is one of the several projects associated with the Horseshoe rebrand and follows the recent addition of Jack Binion's Steak and the upcoming opening of M.Y. Asia by Chef Martin Yan.
