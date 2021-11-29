Melia Hotels International To Open Theme Park in Dominican Republic
In a joint venture, Melia Hotels International and Falcon's Beyond Global have announced plans to develop a world-class theme park in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Slated to open in fall 2022, the new entertainment, dining and retail destination will be called Katmandu Park.
The project will roll out in two phases. The initial phase focuses on the development of Katmandu Park Punta Cana, including cutting-edge, first-of-its-kind rides and attractions like the world's first Suspended Theater immersing guests into the stories of Katmandu. Phase 2 will add a premier entertainment, dining, and retail destination boasting world-renowned brands.
"This major joint venture between Melia Hotels International and Falcon's Beyond in Punta Cana, an exceptional destination where we've been working for over 30 years, will become the first world-class theme park and entertainment destination in the Caribbean," Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Meliá, Gabriel Escarrer, said in a statement.
The more than $350 million investment plan also calls for significant upgrades to two of the Paradisus properties in Punta Cana, including a rebuild of Paradisus Punta Cana and major renovations for Paradisus Palma Real. The renovations should be substantially completed by the end of 2023.
The new Paradisus Punta Cana will have a minimal environmental impact, with energy efficiency, state-of-the-art water and waste management, circular economy and neutral emissions among the top priorities.
"Punta Cana is where our Paradisus by Melia brand got started with the opening of Paradisus Punta Cana in 1995," added Andre P. Gerondeau, COO of Melia Hotels International. "With this new plan, it will be replaced with a destination resort that adds a new degree of luxury to a brand that is loved by some of the most discerning travelers in the world, providing exceptional experiences based on an all-inclusive luxury service, extraordinary locations and a sustainable and responsible management philosophy."
"Together with Melia and the Dominican Republic, we are truly creating a destination like no other—a new dimension of entertainment for Punta Cana," said Scott Demerau, Executive Chairman of Falcon's Beyond Global. "This entertainment destination is designed to complement the beach and resort experiences day and night, providing a new reason for tourists to visit the Dominican Republic and enjoy everything the country has to offer."
