MGM Resorts To Introduce Beer Garden for Football Season
Entertainment MGM Resorts International Rich Thomaselli August 25, 2021
MGM Resorts is taking full advantage of the second season of the Las Vegas Raiders – the first season with fans in the stands thanks to a current relaxation of COVID-19 protocols – by introducing a new feature.
MGM Resorts and Bud Light have joined forces to introduce the ‘Bud Light Beer Garden’ to the Las Vegas Strip, an immersive, only-in-Vegas tailgate experience. Non-stop outdoor action awaits football fans before and after all Raiders and University of Nevada-Las Vegas college games, as well as select sports and entertainment events at nearby Allegiant Stadium.
“The city’s first football season with fans in the stands is a monumental moment,” Chuck Bowling, president and COO of MGM’s Mandalay Bay and Luxor hotel-casinos, said in a statement. “We’ve created a game day event that embodies the spirit and excitement of Las Vegas and offers fans unique pre-game experiences. We look forward to creating new traditions at this venue for this season and beyond.”
The 130,000-square-foot immersive space, located at the corner of Las Vegas Blvd. and Hacienda Ave., offers complimentary admission to the public, is within walking distance to Allegiant Stadium and opens four hours prior to each event. It remains open until the event’s conclusion.
Fans can stay close to the action by reserving a parking spot at Mandalay Bay, Delano, Luxor and Excalibur – each less than a half-mile walk to Allegiant Stadium.
Fans attending the Bud Light Beer Garden will enjoy:
– Interactive football challenges and life-sized Jenga and chess
– Live DJ entertainment
– Sports-betting suites from MGM Resorts’ leading sports betting company, BetMGM
– Food and beverage favorites from MGM Resorts’ restaurants including International Smoke by Chef Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry, Diablo’s Cantina, Public House and Beerhaus
– $99 VIP All You Can Eat & Drink package featuring buffet access to stadium favorites from MGM Resorts’ restaurants and unlimited drinks
– M life VIP Experience including private VIP Clubhouses and two-level suites
– Special appearances by professional sports legends
The Bud Light Beer Garden is scheduled to be open for gameday festivities on the following days:
– UNLV vs. Eastern Washington: Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021
– Las Vegas Kickoff Classic – BYU vs. Arizona: Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021
– Baltimore vs. Las Vegas: Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
– UNLV vs. Iowa St.: Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021
– Miami vs. Las Vegas: Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021
– Chicago vs. Las Vegas: Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021
– UNLV vs. Utah St.: Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021
– UNLV vs. San Jose St.: Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021
– Philadelphia vs. Las Vegas: Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021
– UNLV vs. Hawaii: Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021
– Kansas City vs. Las Vegas: Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021
– UNLV vs. San Diego St.: Friday, Nov. 19, 2021
– Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas: Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021
– Washington, D.C. vs. Las Vegas: Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021
– Denver vs. Las Vegas: Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021
– Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas: Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022
