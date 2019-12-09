New Drive-Thru Safari Tour Opening at Wild Florida Adventure Park
Entertainment Laurie Baratti December 09, 2019
Located just south of Orlando, Wild Florida wildlife park and conservation center today announced the grand opening date of its newest addition: a brand-new Drive-thru Safari Park, set to debut December 21, 2019.
Within the Drive-thru Safari Park await over 100 species of both exotic animals and native Floridian wildlife—everything from giraffes, zebra, eland antelope and scimitar oryx to American bison, elk, mouflon sheep, watusi cattle and cracker cows.
For an exciting, once-in-a-lifetime experience, guests are also given a chance to stop and hand-feed the park’s beautiful giraffes from a raised feeding platform.
With the debut of this new, massive attraction, Wild Florida becomes the world’s only combined Airboat Tour, Gator Park and Drive-thru Safari Adventure, meaning that guests can walk, ride or drive through a variety of wildlife encounters.
Safari Park tickets will also feature the added value of free admission to the Wild Florida Gator Park, filled with a further 200 types of native and exotic animals, such as tropical birds, lemurs, sloths, crocodiles and albino alligators.
There’s also a petting zoo for the kids and a variety of fun, educational shows for the entire family; or visitors can take a stroll down the Hawk Swamp Boardwalk to immerse themselves in a pristine Florida cypress swamp ecosystem.
Celebrity reptile Crusher the Monster Alligator, who weighs in at over 1,000 pounds, famously headlines his own show to help teach audiences all about American alligators. As part of its conservation effort, the park maintains a massive pond that’s dedicated as a home for all "nuisance" alligators trapped by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's SNAP program.
Also in the works, Wild Florida plans to open a world-class zipline experience by Spring 2020, which will soar over the safari park, animal exhibits, untouched cypress swamps and scenic Floridian landscape. The park’s signature gift shop is also set to undergo a major renovation, which will see the addition of a second story that doubles its floor space.
For more information, visit wildfloridairboats.com/drive-thru-safari-park.
