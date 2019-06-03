SeaWorld Orlando Announces New Roller Coaster for 2020
Entertainment SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Donald Wood June 03, 2019
Officials from SeaWorld Orlando confirmed Saturday the theme park would be building a new roller coaster scheduled to open in 2020.
According to the Orlando Sentinel, the official YouTube page of SeaWorld Orlando released a video teaser for the new roller coaster, which doesn’t reveal much about the attraction besides saying it will have “plunging thrills” and “predatory heights.”
The video takes viewers through several frozen scenes, including snowy mountains and ice-covered seas. When it debuts, the new roller coaster will be the Orlando theme park’s first since the steel coaster Mako opened June 10, 2016.
The announcement comes after SeaWorld Orlando officials confirmed leaked documents and drawings for a new launch coaster were authentic. The company plans to add a new ride or experience at each of SeaWorld’s 12 parks each year to increase attendance.
To further entice guests this summer, SeaWorld Orlando announced it is offering park guests free beer all summer long. Through September 2, guests aged 21 and up can receive one complimentary, 14-ounce domestic beer at Mama’s Pretzel Kitchen Patio Bar per day.
