Smithsonian Offering Free Tickets for Museum Day

Entertainment Donald Wood August 17, 2019

National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana
National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana (Photo via Lauren Bowman)

Do you love to visit the museum? Thanks to Smithsonian Magazine, travelers can visit participating facilities on September 21 free of charge.

As part of Smithsonian magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day, tickets are now available for download through the publication’s official website and will permit the ticket holder and one guest free access to any participating museum.

For a full list of participating museums nationwide, please visit Smithsonian.com. One ticket is permitted per email address.

As a part of the Museum Day celebration, facilities around the United States will be taking part in the Smithsonian Year of Music, an institution-wide initiative celebrating the vast musical collections and resources through 365 days of music-related programming.

The Smithsonian Year of Music crosses disciplines, bringing together music-related resources in art, history, culture, science and education.

Museum Day celebrates the power of museums to provide visitors with insight and inspiration, and the event represents a national commitment to access, equity and inclusion, with over 1,300 museums registering thus far.

