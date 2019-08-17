Smithsonian Offering Free Tickets for Museum Day
Entertainment Donald Wood August 17, 2019
Do you love to visit the museum? Thanks to Smithsonian Magazine, travelers can visit participating facilities on September 21 free of charge.
As part of Smithsonian magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day, tickets are now available for download through the publication’s official website and will permit the ticket holder and one guest free access to any participating museum.
For a full list of participating museums nationwide, please visit Smithsonian.com. One ticket is permitted per email address.
As a part of the Museum Day celebration, facilities around the United States will be taking part in the Smithsonian Year of Music, an institution-wide initiative celebrating the vast musical collections and resources through 365 days of music-related programming.
The Smithsonian Year of Music crosses disciplines, bringing together music-related resources in art, history, culture, science and education.
Museum Day celebrates the power of museums to provide visitors with insight and inspiration, and the event represents a national commitment to access, equity and inclusion, with over 1,300 museums registering thus far.
For more information on United States
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS