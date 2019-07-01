So Many Ways to Celebrate Summer at Disneyland Resort
Entertainment July 01, 2019
WHY IT RATES: When planning a summer vacation, Disneyland is a great option for anyone visiting California.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
This is a summer to remember at the Disneyland Resort, where sunny days are filled with cool new adventures, new shows, new Disney character interactions and classic attractions, plus the debut of a whole new land – Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Including this intergalactic blast, here are 21 ways guests can stay cool this summer and make memories to last a lifetime at Disneyland Resort theme parks, hotels and the Downtown Disney District.
Disneyland Park
—Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Makes Groundbreaking Debut – The largest single-themed land expansion in Disney Parks history, and the ninth land in Disneyland Park, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is now open, with new experiences for fans to live their own Star Wars Guests will be transported to the remote planet of Batuu, full of unique sights, sounds, smells and tastes from a galaxy far, far away. Guests will sample galactic food and beverages, explore an intriguing collection of merchant shops and take the controls of the most famous ship in the galaxy aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
Disneyland is utilizing a virtual queueing system for the new land, as needed, to allow guests to enjoy the rest of the resort until it is their time to enter Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
—Main Street Electrical Parade Glows – The beloved Main Street Electrical Parade returns to Disneyland Park Aug. 2, for a limited time. The iconic parade will bring guests of multiple generations a sense of wonder, joy and – for some – warm nostalgia as it travels down Main Street, U.S.A., through Sept. 30. This spectacular pageant of nighttime magic and imagination made its debut at Disneyland in 1972 and has performed at Disney Parks around the world.
—Sleeping Beauty Castle Shimmers – Fresh from an extensive refurbishment, this beloved icon at the heart of Disneyland is back and more beautiful than ever, as it shimmers with enhancements, charming pixie dust and new color tones. Through the years, the colors and finishes on Sleeping Beauty Castle have been refreshed and updated regularly and the latest update by Disney Imagineer Kim Irvine is her sixth castle refurbishment. Disney Legend and Imagineering artist Herb Ryman created the castle’s first concept illustration.
— “Disneyland Forever” Returns – This captivating fireworks spectacular returned in early June, showing just how magical the magic kingdom can be. The sky-high celebration features sparkling pyrotechnics, immersive projections and other effects that transform Disneyland into an enchanting canvas, taking guests on a breathtaking journey.
—July Marks the 30thAnniversary of Splash Mountain – Guests can take a musical cruise that ends in a thrilling five-story splashdown on a Disneyland park favorite attraction, Splash Mountain. This log flume ride first opened for guests on July 17, 1989. Some fun facts for those who plan to celebrate the 30th anniversary of this iconic attraction:
— “Bear Country” became “Critter Country” when Br’er Rabbit and company opened up Splash Mountain in July 1989. Splash Mountain was the first log flume ride created for a Disney park.
—Characters in the finale of Splash Mountain originally made their Disneyland debut in the classic show, “America Sings,” where they performed patriotic melodies in Tomorrowland from 1974 to 1988.
—The final drop on Splash Mountain is a thrilling 52 feet.
—July also Marks the 64th Anniversary of Disneyland Park – Guests may celebrate 64 years of magic at The Happiest Place On Earth this summer. Disneyland will commemorate its role as the original Disney theme park on July 17 with festivities including “The Happiest March on Earth” with favorite Disney characters and more.
—Hyperspace Mountain – Guests can hurtle through hyperspace with the return of Hyperspace Mountain. For a limited time this summer, the high-speed Star Wars-themed overlay brings a galactic adventure to Space Mountain.
Disney California Adventure Park
— “Tale of The Lion King” –Disney California Adventure Park is celebrating the beloved characters and music of Disney’s “The Lion King” with an imaginative new adaptation of this timeless story, presented as a highly-theatrical outdoor musical production entitled, “Tale of the Lion King.” The show features a cast of 18 performers – including actors, singers, dancers and drummers – who form an ensemble called the Storytellers of the Pride Lands. This traveling troupe specializes in retelling revered stories in their own contemporary style, weaving their tale through language, song and dance. The festive celebration of “Tale of The Lion King” will be presented for a limited time.
—Soarin’ Over California: The aerial adventure Soarin’ Over California has returned for a limited time, through August 31. This virtual tour celebrates the beauty and wonder of the Golden State – from San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge to the crashing waves in Malibu. Guests are raised high into the air and surrounded by an immersive, 80-foot projection dome to simulate the graceful motion of flight, while their senses are teased with iconic scenes and scents found throughout California.
—Play at Pixar Pier – Pixar Pier, the whimsical land where the stories and characters of Pixar films are celebrated in incredible, playful ways, celebrated its first anniversary on June 23.
—Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, a new attraction at the Inside Out Headquarters neighborhood, opened for guests on June 28. Inspired by the Disney and Pixar film “Inside Out,” guests step into the world of Riley’s Emotions – Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust and Anger. Boarding one of eight Memory Movers, guests take a sense-ational spin surrounded by vibrant shelves packed with glowing recollections.
—The newly reimagined Jessie’s Critter Carousel opened this spring in the Toy Story Boardwalk neighborhood. This giant toy carousel stars Jessie, the yodeling cowgirl and a friendly bunch of desert critters inspired by the “Toy Story” films. Guests hop on and yell “giddyup!” from the saddle of a whimsical snake, armadillo, turtle, bunny or other critters from the world of Woody’s Roundup.
—Bo Peep from Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” makes special appearances in Pixar Pier this summer. In “Toy Story 4,” when Bonnie takes the toys on her family’s road trip, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep. Her adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. Woody and Bo are worlds apart when it comes to their lives as toys, and they soon realize that’s the least of their worries.
—Fancy Nancy – Nancy Clancy, the high-spirited young girl from Disney Junior’s hit animated series “Fancy Nancy,” made “une grande entrée” into Disney California Adventure this spring. Guests can meet Fancy Nancy just outside the “Disney Junior Dance Party!” in Hollywood Land.
— “Mickey’s PhilharMagic” – The spectacular magic of Disney animation comes to life in the 3D movie musical “Mickey’s PhilharMagic” at Disney California Adventure. Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and other favorite Disney characters take the stage in this 3D fantasy adventure in the Sunset Showcase Theater in Hollywood Land.
—Super Heroes – Super Heroes are landing in Hollywood Land in Disney California Adventure to meet their newest “recruits”. Guests may encounter some of the most admired Super Heroes in the universe, including Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Captain America and Black Panther.
— “Frozen – Live at the Hyperion” – Guests can stay cool indoors enjoyinga theatrical adaptation based on Disney’s animated blockbuster film, “Frozen.” Performed daily at the Hyperion Theater, the impressive stage show immerses audiences in the beloved world of “Frozen” and takes them on the heartwarming journey of Anna and Elsa, with all of the excitement of live theater. Guests often rave about the elaborate costumes and sets, stunning special effects, and show-stopping production numbers. With the Disney Animation Studios film “Frozen 2” debuting later this year, guests can relive favorite moments from the original film while anticipating what comes next.
— “World of Color” Returns – This breathtaking nighttime extravaganza at Disney California Adventure returns, with Disney and Pixar stories vividly projected on a screen created by more than 1,200 fountains spraying 19,000 square feet of water. Guests watch in wonder as water, fire, light and music weave together to celebrate the magic of Disney storytelling.
Around the Disneyland Resort
—Patriotic Celebrations on the Fourth of July – Guests will find many ways to celebrate the Fourth of July at Disneyland Resort, from red, white and blue merchandise, to special food and beverage offerings and more. Plus, guests visiting Disneyland Park that day may discover patriotic Mickey Mouse greeting guests in Town Square on Main Street, U.S.A., and also enjoy a special holiday fireworks spectacular, “Disney’s Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky.”
—Disneyland Resort Hotel Added Values – Guests stay immersed in the magic with special offers at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort, making the most of their time with Extra Magic Hour, with their valid theme park admission. Each of the hotels offers themed family dining as only Disney can do, plus cool pools for a refreshing respite.
—Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration – Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration in the Downtown Disney District is a must-see experience celebrating 90 years of the beloved Mickey Mouse. This is a limited-time, separate ticket, pop-up featuring selfie-and-photo-worthy, immersive and imaginatively-themed rooms inspired by all things Mickey Mouse. The price starts at $30 per person. Pop-Up Disney! is one of several new additions at Downtown Disney, including Black Tap Burgers and Shakes and Ballast Point restaurants.
—New Additions to Disney MaxPass – Guests who visit the Disneyland Resort and purchase Disney MaxPass through the Disneyland app to maximize their day are now able to make digital Disney FASTPASS selections for select entertainment in both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, right from their smartphones. Guests can use Disney MaxPass to make digital Disney FASTPASS selections for the breathtaking nighttime water show, World of Color, at Disney California Adventure and the dazzling Fantasmic! nighttime spectacular at Disneyland. Other benefits of Disney MaxPass include the ability to secure digital Disney FASTPASS selections for select attractions, as well as unlimited downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos from that day. Available as an add-on to a theme park ticket for an additional fee, Disney MaxPass helps guests maximize their day to save time and experience more.
SOURCE: Disneyland Resort press release.
