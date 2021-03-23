‘Street Eats’ Coming To Resorts World Las Vegas
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli March 23, 2021
If you know what dondurma, yakisoba, satay, baozi, spanakopita or covriki is, you’re going to love this.
Resorts World Las Vegas will soon debut Famous Foods Street Eats, the first food hall concept in the U.S inspired by ‘hawkers’ at markets throughout Asia. Hawkers are the street vendors, much like those who sell trinkets and jewelry, looking to sell delicious, quickly made native dishes at outdoor markets.
Created by Zouk Group, one of Singapore’s leading nightlife and lifestyle brands, Famous Foods will pay homage to that lively street scene and culture at this new food hall in Las Vegas.
Highlights include:
– An interactive 24,000-square-foot street food destination, boasting 16 diverse food stalls from top chefs and restauranteurs.
– The only destination in the country with the most Michelin Plate and Bib Gourmand recognized concepts under one roof.
– Recruited Asia’s top food hawkers to the U.S. under one roof for the very first time.
– A fun and energetic space for a new-age dining experience, featuring vibrant neon signs and trinkets and an open seating area with floor-to-ceiling views of the iconic Las Vegas Strip.
– Two commissioned art pieces by Red Hong Yi, a popular Chinese-Malaysian contemporary artist known for her mixed media interpretations.
Street Eats will open later this summer at Resorts World, the first new hotel on the Las Vegas Strip in 10 years.
