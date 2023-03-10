The Most Popular TV and Movie-Inspired Destinations Ahead of the Oscars
Entertainment Patrick Clarke March 10, 2023
For years our favorite TV series and movies have turned us on to new destinations and inspired us to see them for ourselves.
Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12, travel website Skyscanner polled more than 1,000 Americans with OnePoll to find out which hit TV shows and films of the last year are inspiring the most wanderlust.
The study found that more than six out of 10 Americans (63 percent) have been inspired to visit a destination because of a movie or TV show. The two most influential productions in terms of inspiring travel were The Banshees of Inisherin and Emily in Paris, which received 49 percent of the vote. Ireland and Paris were already two of the world's most popular destinations beforehand but they'll be even hotter in the coming months.
For travelers considering a getaway inspired by one of their favorite films or TV series of the past year, Skyscanner also looked at average flight prices for hit filming locations for a trip in August 2023.
Here's a closer look at some of this year's top hits and correlating destination airfares from Skyscanner.
—Berlin (Tár): Economy class, return flights starting from $577
—Greek Islands (Triangle of Sadness): Economy class, return flights starting from $589
—San Diego (Top Gun: Maverick): Economy class, return flights starting from $69 return
—Ireland (The Banshees of Inisherin): Economy class, return flights starting from $750 return.
—Memphis (Elvis): Economy class, return flights starting from $120 return
—Sicily (The White Lotus): Economy class, return flights starting from $766 return
—Yellowstone National Park (Yellowstone): Economy class, return flights starting from $190 return
—Paris (Emily in Paris): Economy class, return flights starting from $477 return
—London (You): Economy class, return flights starting from £489 return
—North Carolina (Outer Banks): Economy class, return flights starting from $128 return
"Set jetting is all about taking inspiration from your favorite TV show or film for your next trip and is a travel trend that’s really taking off in 2023. In fact, our latest traveler poll revealed 63 percent of travelers have been influenced by their favorite on-screen destinations when deciding their travel destination of choice," Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner’s Destination & Travel Trends Expert, said in a statement.
"The pandemic and lockdown gave many of us more hours of screen time with popular shows and films offering an escape and inspiration to explore when the world opened up again. With the latest hit TV shows and films full of wanderlust-inducing viewing, travel to sweeping landscapes, stunning coastlines, pristine beaches and lively cosmopolitan cityscapes is a reality again."
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
For more information on Ireland, Paris, Italy, North Carolina, London
For more Entertainment News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS