The Real Housewives of New Jersey Vacation at Moon Palace Jamaica
Entertainment Palace Resorts Patrick Clarke December 03, 2019
Bravo's hit reality television series The Real Housewives of New Jersey traveled to Jamaica in its latest episode, with the ladies staying at the luxe all-inclusive Moon Palace Jamaica in Ocho Rios.
The women celebrated Jennifer Aydin's birthday from the resort's exclusive four-room villa that retails for over $8,000 per night this past April.
During their stay, the ladies visited Palace Resorts' signature AWE Spa—which is the largest spa in Jamaica—and even swam with dolphins at the on-site Dolphin Cove.
The celebs also dined on select cuts of Certified Angus Beef and seafood while overlooking the sea at Pier 8 and enjoyed a special rum tasting back at their villa.
Fans of the show can follow in their favorite Real Housewives' footsteps while saving up to 45 percent when they book a stay at Moon Palace Jamaica during the resort's Cyber Monday sale now through Wednesday for travel through December 23, 2020.
