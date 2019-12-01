Moon Palace Jamaica’s Spectacular Surroundings
If your ideal escape involves a tropical setting, filled with exotic flora and fauna, and spectacular experiences amid incredible natural scenery, the celebrated Caribbean coastal town of Ocho Rios may be just the right fit for you.
The enchanting Jamaican destination of Ocho Rios on Jamaica’s northern coast is bordered by celebrated waterfronts on either side. The area spans four miles of tropical terrain between Dunn’s River Falls, which sits two miles to the west of town center, and Jamaica’s renowned White River, which flows two miles to the east. Its native parish of Saint Ann is so verdant and rife with winding rivers and stunning waterfalls that the region is also known as the “garden parish”.
Here, the all-inclusive Moon Palace Jamaica, a Palace Resorts property, provides luxurious guest accommodations featuring full or partial views of the crystalline Caribbean Sea; and, thus, exquisite and vivid tropical sunsets, which warmly melt each evening into the liquid horizon.
Such sparkling views of the Caribbean come courtesy of the resort’s enviable beachfront location, set right on the sands of this former fishing village, where the coastline is bordered by a blanket of lush, tropical rainforest foliage. With the vibrant green canopy covering the rolling landscape and a picturesque outlook over the surrounding sea on the other side, the splendor of the island’s natural wonders is certain to amaze you just about anywhere you look.
Most visitors have likely never seen anything quite like these turquoise-and-sapphire waters that remain warm year-round, beckoning both residents and guests to bask in the clear, cleansing saltwater swells.
If you’re feeling ready for fuller immersion into the island’s natural surroundings, embark upon a visit to nearby Mystic Mountain adventure park, where you can interact with the rainforest while enjoying the park’s adrenaline-inducing outdoor attractions.
Or, perhaps, go explore world-famous Dunn’s River Falls—the one-of-a-kind stepped series of waterfalls that eventually flow into the Caribbean Sea. The pristine freshwater falls attract plenty of locals and visitors alike, as you’re able to climb them yourself at your own pace, taking in the sights, sounds and sensations of the surrounding rainforest and the pristine waters at your feet.
When you’ve absorbed as much as you can for one day, retire to your well-appointed room or suite at Moon Palace Jamaica, where all-inclusive dining, drinking, and entertainment options and indulgent amenities also await your arrival.
