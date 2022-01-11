Last updated: 03:06 PM ET, Tue January 11 2022

TravelPulse Podcast: 2022 Family Travel Trends

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff January 11, 2022

Happy #TravelTuesday and happy National Shop for Travel Day! January is the best time to book travel.

In this week's episode, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by luxury travel advisor Jill Taylor of Jetset World Travel.

The two first discuss the latest trending stories in the travel industry, including COVID protocol updates for key destinations around the world and more.

Later in the show, Taylor shares insights on her expertise in family travel. Listen to hear about the top 2022 family travel trends and which destinations families should put on their travel radar.

Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.

Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.

