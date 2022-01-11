TravelPulse Podcast: 2022 Family Travel Trends
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff January 11, 2022
Happy #TravelTuesday and happy National Shop for Travel Day! January is the best time to book travel.
In this week's episode, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by luxury travel advisor Jill Taylor of Jetset World Travel.
The two first discuss the latest trending stories in the travel industry, including COVID protocol updates for key destinations around the world and more.
Later in the show, Taylor shares insights on her expertise in family travel. Listen to hear about the top 2022 family travel trends and which destinations families should put on their travel radar.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Master Aruba and Get Rewarded by Becoming an Aruba Certified Expert
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS