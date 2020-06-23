TravelPulse Podcast: Behind the Scenes of Re-Opening a Tourism Destination
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff June 23, 2020
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including the recent extension of suspension for ocean cruise lines as well as the debate around wearing masks.
Later, the two are joined by Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director of Los Cabos Tourism Board.
Esponda details the process of re-opening Los Cabos and the steps they are taking to ensure the traveler's safety as the destination opens back up to tourism. You can watch the interview with Esponda on YouTube here.
