Last updated: 04:59 PM ET, Tue April 19 2022

TravelPulse Podcast: Embracing Eco-Travel

Entertainment Eric Bowman April 19, 2022

TravelPulse Podcast
TravelPulse Podcast

Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.

This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman discusses the latest trending news in travel, including the end of the federal mask mandate on planes, key destinations updates and more.

Later, Bowman is joined by Jessica Blotter, CEO and Co-Founder of Kind Traveler. Blotter shares insights into how travelers can truly embrace eco-friendly travel, which destinations stand out, and what the travel industry can do when it comes to sustainable travel. The interview with Blotter begins at the 15-minute mark.

Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.

