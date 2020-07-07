TravelPulse Podcast: How the Travel Industry Can Be More Inclusive
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff July 07, 2020
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including the latest concerns happening in the airline industry as well as how the cruise lines are focusing on health and safety.
For this week's interview segment, Eric and Dan are joined by two guests to discuss how the travel industry can combat racism.
Jemica Archer, travel advisor and owner of TruBlue Travels, and feature writer Alex Temblador share their insights on how the travel industry can be more inclusive to people of color. The interview begins at the 15:22 mark.
