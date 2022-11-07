Universal Orlando Kicking Off Holiday Celebration Experiences
Universal Orlando Resort will kick off its annual holiday celebration this Saturday, November 12 through January 1, 2023, with epic experiences across the destination.
A collection of festivities inspired by pop culture’s most popular stories and characters this year include Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Grinchmas, Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s and other events.
Universal’s restaurants will be serving holiday foodie delights including a Roast Beast Sandwich at Circus McGurkus Café Stoo-pendous, Earl’s Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate Acorn Bomb at TODAY Café and Battery Park, Grinch-Themed Treats at Seuss Landing and Santa’s Cookies and Milk “Shake” available at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen.
An all-new immersive Holiday Tribute Store features four themed rooms inspired by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Who-ville, Earl the Squirrel and vintage New York holiday décor. A variety of new merchandise includes a Grinchmas popcorn bucket, Grinchmas backpack, Hogwarts House-themed holiday ornaments, Earl the Squirrel spirit jersey, and a variety of unique sweet treats in each of its themed rooms.
“For more than 30 years, Universal Orlando has immersed guests in amazing ‘woah’ moments that free them from the stress of their worlds,” the resort said in a statement. “Across our award-winning destination, they can let go and live in the moment with those they care about most as they embark on incredible theme park adventures, like causing mischief with the Minions from Illumination’s ‘Despicable Me,’ coming face-to-face with ferocious dinosaurs in Jurassic Park, walking the corridors of Hogwarts castle in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and so much more.”
The Orlando resort is home to three theme parks which include Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Volcano Bay.
Universal’s resort hotels, each a destination of its own, include Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal’s Aventura Hotel and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites & Dockside Inn and Suites.
And Universal’s entertainment complex, Universal CityWalk, offers immersive dining and entertainment experiences for every member of the family.
