Universal Orlando Announces Details of Winter Holiday Celebrations
Universal Orlando Resort announced it would take its holiday celebrations to the next level with additional festive experiences on select dates between November 12 and January 1, 2023.
Theme park officials revealed an exclusive guided tour for this year’s event, dubbed Universal’s Holiday Tour. Guests can enjoy a tour filled with experiences and special access to the holiday entertainment taking place across Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, including meeting the Grinch and Santa and an after-hours showing of The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle.
Pricing starts at $79.99 (plus tax) for Universal’s Holiday Tour and separate theme park admission with a 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park ticket is required.
The popular dining experience, The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast, is back this year for Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebration. The event takes place in Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-pendous on select dates between November 12 and December 29.
Prices for this breakfast experience start at $41.99 (plus tax) for adults and $26.99 for children, with separate theme park admission being required. Tickets can be booked by visiting Universal Orlando’s official website.
“For more than 30 years, Universal Orlando has immersed guests in amazing ‘woah’ moments that free them from the stress of their worlds,” the theme park said in a statement. “Across the award-winning destination, they can let go and live in the moment with those they care about most as they embark on incredible theme park adventures.”
All eight of Universal Orlando Resort’s hotels will be complete with festive decorations that perfectly complement each hotel’s individual theme, holiday feasts and special activities filled with holiday cheer for the whole family.
Universal hotel guests can enjoy special menus for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays, menorah lighting ceremonies, holiday crafts for kids and more.
