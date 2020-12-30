Last updated: 09:52 AM ET, Wed December 30 2020

Universal Orlando Reaches Capacity Multiple Times During Holidays

Entertainment Patrick Clarke December 30, 2020

Universal Orlando Resort.
PHOTO: Universal Orlando Resort. (photo via Universal Orlando Resort Media)

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Universal Orlando Resort hit its lowered guest capacity before noon on Sunday and Monday and is likely to max out again this week as travelers flock to Central Florida's renowned theme parks for the holidays, according to WESH 2.

It's unclear where Universal Orlando is drawing the line on capacity but nearby Disney World has capped attendance at 35 percent.

"I think it was, maybe, because it's backed up and they're trying to distance when you walk in and that's why that line got so long," passholder Scott Herrick told the TV station. "People were definitely a little closer, but everyone was wearing masks, and for the most part, it seems like everyone tries to distance pretty well."

In addition to capacity limits, Universal Orlando and other theme parks have implemented enhanced health and safety protocols, including frequent cleaning, social distancing markers, face mask requirements and hand sanitizing stations.

Parks are also cracking down on guests who violate COVID-19 protocols, theme park expert Duncan Dickson told WESH 2.

"They're very strict, and I think that's helping. People are feeling safe because of that. I mean, they're actually throwing people out, which I think reinforces the safety factor to everybody else."

Patrick Clarke
