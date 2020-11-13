Last updated: 11:54 AM ET, Fri November 13 2020

Disney World Parks Increase Capacity to 35 Percent

Entertainment Patrick Clarke November 13, 2020

Mickey Balloons on Main Street at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom
PHOTO: Mickey Balloons on Main Street at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom (photo via Brooke Geiger McDonald)

Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida have increased capacity to 35 percent, up from the previous limit of 25 percent, Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed on Thursday.

Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Fond Doux Eco ResortSt. Lucia bedroom

Fond Doux Resort in Saint Lucia Offering Special Rate Packages

Disney

Disneyland Resort Hotels Will Not Reopen in 2020

The adults-only pool at Waves Hotel & Spa is adjacent to the spa and is a quiet respite from the beach.

Resorts in Barbados Slated to Open in Time for the Holidays

Norwegian Sky docked in Key West, FL

Norwegian Cruise Line Announces New Docuseries

ADVERTISING

It's unclear when exactly the shift happened, but visitors have been reporting longer lines and wait times at Disney parks of late, likely due to an increase in demand around the holidays and a need to maintain social distancing on rides and other attractions.

While Disney is allowing more guests each day, face mask and social distancing requirements remain in place. What's more, attractions continue to operate with enhanced health and safety protocols, including the use of plexiglass barriers to protect guests and staff.

Disney Park Pass reservations are also still required to enter each park.

Walt Disney World theme parks have been open at limited capacity since July and while Florida entered Phase 3 of reopening, allowing increased capacity for select businesses in late-September, Disney said it wouldn't make any immediate changes but instead evaluate to "determine what it may mean for our business."

For more information on Orlando, Florida

For more Entertainment News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Disney's Grand Californian Hotel

Disneyland Resort Hotels Will Not Reopen in 2020

gallery icon Inside Look at Disney World's 2020 Holiday Festivities

TravelPulse Podcast: The Road to Recovery in the Travel Industry

'Traveling With Denella Ri'chard' Returns for Season Two

Real-World Treasure Hunt Announced

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS