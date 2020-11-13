Disney World Parks Increase Capacity to 35 Percent
November 13, 2020
Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida have increased capacity to 35 percent, up from the previous limit of 25 percent, Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed on Thursday.
It's unclear when exactly the shift happened, but visitors have been reporting longer lines and wait times at Disney parks of late, likely due to an increase in demand around the holidays and a need to maintain social distancing on rides and other attractions.
While Disney is allowing more guests each day, face mask and social distancing requirements remain in place. What's more, attractions continue to operate with enhanced health and safety protocols, including the use of plexiglass barriers to protect guests and staff.
Disney Park Pass reservations are also still required to enter each park.
Walt Disney World theme parks have been open at limited capacity since July and while Florida entered Phase 3 of reopening, allowing increased capacity for select businesses in late-September, Disney said it wouldn't make any immediate changes but instead evaluate to "determine what it may mean for our business."
