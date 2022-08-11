Universal Orlando Resort's Holidays Celebration Returning in November
Entertainment Patrick Clarke August 11, 2022
Universal Orlando Resort has revealed exciting details ahead of its destination-wide Holidays 2022 Celebration, which will return with daily entertainment from November 12 through January 1, 2023.
Guests can begin planning for a unique range of festive experiences, including Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter as well as Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's, Grinchmas and more. All of the fun is included in admission to the theme parks.
This year, parkgoers can look forward to seeing the transformation of Hogwarts Castle during "The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle" in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which will itself be turned into a holiday wonderland with the help of themed decorations, garlands and lights.
Additionally, the season will feature special holiday-themed performances from the Frog Choir in Hogsmeade as well as Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees in Diagon Alley. After nightfall, guests in Hogsmeade can enjoy a projection of holiday moments inspired by the “Harry Potter" stories.
Meanwhile, the Holiday Parade at Universal Studios Florida will feature appearances by several fan-favorite characters from hit movies such as Despicable Me, Shrek and Madagascar as well as dozens of massive balloons, colorful holiday floats and hundreds of festive performers. The memorable experience will culminate with a visit from Santa Claus, who will lead a finale capped off with the lighting of the park's 80-foot-tall Christmas Tree.
Grinchmas at Universal's Islands of Adventure will be highlighted by the "Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular," a live retelling of Dr. Seuss' holiday classic starring none other than the Grinch. Seuss Landing will also wow with oversized candy canes, twisting Christmas trees, wreaths and eye-popping tinsel ornaments. Guests will notice special appearances by the merry Whos from Who-ville and can even meet the Grinch for a photo.
Visitors also won't want to miss Mannheim Steamroller's return to Universal Studios Florida, which will feature some of the iconic sounds of the season during live performances taking place on December 3, 4, 10 and 11.
Universal Orlando Resort will reveal additional details regarding its holiday season offerings in the weeks to come. But right now, travel advisors can save their clients 30 percent on a special vacation package that includes five-night accommodations at Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort or Universal's Aventura Hotel, five days of access to Universal Orlando's theme parks and exclusive hotel benefits like Early Park Admission.
